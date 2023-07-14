Patriots Could Trade QB During Season, Analyst Says

Since New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reemerged as the “unquestioned starter” last month, backup quarterback Bailey Zappe could head elsewhere sooner or later.

Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey suggested the move because of Zappe’s success in 2022. Zappe started two two of four games played and completed 70% of his passes for 781 yards for five touchdowns versus three interceptions.

“The Patriots would have to feel 100% comfortable with Trace McSorley and rookie Malik Cunningham backing up Mac Jones to deal Zappe at any point in 2023,” Tansey wrote. “If that is the case, Zappe could be discussed with other teams who may have quarterback needs develop as the regular season moves on.”

McSorely, a free agent acquisition, has one career start in nine games played over three seasons. Cunningham, an undrafted free agent, took reps as a wide receiver in mandatory minicamp but previously had a electrifying college career at quarterback with Louisville.

“Any potential interest in Zappe would likely come deeper into the regular season, especially if the Patriots feel more comfortable with their entire quarterback room, but it could happen if a team is in desperate need of a starter,” Tansey wrote.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox previously suggested that the Patriots could obtain a middle round draft pick. However, that price could go up later in the regular season, depending on the trade partner.

Multiple playoff contenders could ill afford to rely on their respective backups and could have interest in Zappe. The Cincinnati Bengals in particular could a season go under without starter Joe Burrow, which happened in 2021.

For now, Zappe enters his second season with the Patriots when training camp on July 26. In the meantime, the former Western Kentucky standout has been occupied with his youth football camp at South Warren High School in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe Didn’t Have a ‘True Competition’

Offseason speculation in the winter emerged regarding Jones’ job security as a starter because of Zappe’s rookie performance, but that narrative melted in the spring.

“There never appeared to be a true quarterback competition this spring. Jones took the majority of the quarterback reps in every drill. He was constantly ahead of backup Bailey Zappe. Jones also earned more reps and clearly looked like the best quarterback on the field this spring,” MassLive’s Mark Daniels wrote.

Jones went 81-93 for an 87% completion rate with just two interceptions in team drills according Daniels. Zappe completed 73% of his passes, 66-91, and threw two picks, Daniels reported.

“Still, Jones out-dueled Zappe,” Daniels wrote.

Patriots TE Working With Mac Jones

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry put in the work with Jones for throwing sessions — when not golfing.

“Me and Mac are close, we spend a good amount of time together, we’ve been throwing, getting after it, just trying to get ready to go,” Henry told the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin. “I think everyone’s excited for a fresh start and a fresh season. Everybody will be fired up and be ready to go.”

Henry, who avidly takes up golf in the offseason, shed some light on Jones’ golf game in the process.

“Mac can really smack it,” Henry told Volin.

To be sure, Henry puts in ample work getting ready for the season during the NFL’s quietest stretch of the offseason. Volin wrote that Henry runs and lifts four days per week.