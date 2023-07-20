Patriots Insider Details How Bill Belichick Could Lose His Job

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick sits squarely on the hot seat going into this season.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe sees clearly how it could be Belichick’s last as the Patriots insider explained on “The Herd With Colin Cowherd” on Thursday, July 20. Volin stirred the Belichick rumors of late with reports about the coach’s friends fearing for his job security.

“Making the playoffs will make his life a lot easier. If they go 9-8 but miss the playoffs, I think he’s probably safe,” Volin told Cowherd. “If they have a losing record again, if [quarterback] Mac Jones has another sideways season and the offense isn’t better, the team is boring again, I definitely think Belichick is on the hot seat and there’s a chance he doesn’t come back next year.”

It hasn’t been pretty for Belichick and company in Foxboro since now-retired quarterback Tom Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. The Patriots stumbled to 7-9 in 2020 followed by a promising rookie season by Jones in 2021 that ended in a playoff blowout loss. Things didn’t improve in 2022 with an 8-9 season and sophomore slump by Jones, which raised further questions on Belichick’s future.

Despite Belichick leading the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins in two decades, owner Robert Kraft expressed his concerns during the March NFL owners meetings. Belichick will need to right the ship in a stacked AFC East that now includes quarterback Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets.

“Again, I think it would have to be a disastrous kind of season, but 7-10 and Mac is screaming at the coaches again — I definitely think that could happen,” Volin said.

History Awaits Bill Belichick Amid Uncertain Future

Belichick, 71, has history and legacy on the line, too, to cement himself as the greatest NFL head coach of all time. He has the most Super Bowls, but he has one big more hurdle to clear among the most recognized coaching achievements.

“Bill Belichick is 18 wins away from tying Don Shula and he’s also entering his 49th season, so next year is a huge year for him,” Volin told Cowherd. “His 50th season coaching and he can break Shula’s record. Kraft’s not just gonna give him that opportunity if they go 6-11 or 7-10 and it’s a disaster after last year, the bizarre decision to put Matt Patricia in charge of the offense.”

“A few seasons ago, Cam Newton as your quarterback and not trying harder to find a quarterback. Belichick has had some head-scratching decisions and roster moves since Tom Brady has moved on and the team has been very mediocre,” Volin continued. ”

Bill Belichick Has Been on the Hot Seat Since Tom Brady’s Final Season With Patriots

Volin hasn’t been alone in his observations about Belichick’s uncertain future with the Patriots. NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran reported, during “The Rich Eisen Show” on Monday, July 17, that Belichick has been on that hot seat since Brady’s final season with the team.

New England roared to an 8-0 start in 2019 but couldn’t surround Brady with adequate skill players to keep the winning ways going. Once the Patriots hit a tougher stretch of the season, the team stumbled to 12-4 and got bounced in the Wild Card round.

“Rich, he’s on the hot seat, and he’s been there at different levels of warmth since 2019,” Curran told Eisen.