Patriots ‘Interested’ in Three-Time All-Pro, NFL Insider Says

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick deflected interest in DeAndre Hopkins, but ESPN NFL insider Diana Russini revealed more behind the non-answer from Belichick.

“It’s really going to come down to what he prefers and what he wants because there are several teams, including the New England Patriots, who are interested in DeAndre Hopkins,” Russini said on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Thursday, June 1. “And we’re going to see over the next few weeks, Hopkins taking visits with different teams, and he’s going to make a decision on what’s best for him.”

"The Patriots are interested in DeAndre Hopkins and we're gonna see over the next few weeks Hopkins taking visits with different teams and he's going to make a decision what's best for him."pic.twitter.com/fGiodkfplA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 1, 2023

Hopkins, a three-time All-Pro wide receiver, became a major source of speculation amid his release from the Arizona Cardinals last week. The five-time Pro Bowler had been linked to the Patriots in trade rumors throughout the offseason.

Belichick showed interest in Hopkins in December 2022 when the Patriots played the Cardinals as caught on camera. The Patriots couldn’t afford to trade Hopkins, but the team could now afford him as a free agent.

“I’m not going to comment on players that aren’t on this team,” Belichick told reporters on Wednesday, May 31.

If the Patriots added Hopkins, that would give quarterback Mac Jones a solid duo at wide receiver. JuJu Smith-Schuster looks to continue his stellar play as a free agent addition for the Patriots amid the departure of top receiver Jakobi Meyers this offseason.

Patriots Face Challenge in Acquiring DeAndre Hopkins

ESPN’s Adam Schefter sees the fit between Hopkins and the Patriots, but one unanswered question remains. Will Hopkins play for Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien again?

The Houston Texans‘ head coach at the time, O’Brien traded Hopkins to the Cardinals in 2020. Hopkins claimed that he and O’Brien had “no relationship” in Houston after that trade.

“New England could be interesting. New England has a need there,” Schefter said on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” . “But what I keep coming back to is that, in Houston, the man that traded DeAndre Hopkins was the then-Texans head coach Bill O’Brien. And who’s the Patriots offensive coordinator now? Bill O’Brien. I don’t think those two individuals, Bill O’Brien and DeAndre Hopkins, particularly cared for one another.”

“So now it’s okay? That they’re just going to go back and get back together and be alright working together? I don’t know about that,” Schefter added, “I don’t know that New England is going to be atop his list. Now, it may be the one that makes the most financial sense, and if it is, then of course everybody can make it work. But I just don’t think we start out thinking that New England is going to be a top option, though in the end it could end up being the place that he lands.”

DeAndre Hopkins Not a ‘Program Fit’ for Patriots: Insider

Patriots insider Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston doesn’t view Hopkins as right for New England.

“After talking with several league sources this week about a potential union between Hopkins and the Patriots, a handful of themes have emerged. He is not thought to be, I’m told, a ‘program fit,'” Perry wrote.

"They have to find out who they are without adding somebody to the mix who is so dynamic & such a big personality… they're almost going to have to restart figuring out who they are once they add him"@tomecurran on why DeAndre Hopkins might not fit with the Patriots pic.twitter.com/t1FtyJDKmn — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) May 30, 2023

Perry reported that one unnamed offensive assistant raised concerns about Hopkins’ approach to practice. Another unnamed coach claimed Hopkins is still a “phenomenal player”, Perry wrote.

“It’s not as though Hopkins would single-handedly wipe out the work that Belichick has done to create an environment that stands for certain principles,” Perry wrote. “But signing Hopkins would be an indication that Belichick is willing to bend on some of those principles to try to get back into contention after missing the postseason two of the last three years.”