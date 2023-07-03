Former Patriots 3-Time Super Bowl Champion Makes Decision on Future: Report

Former New England Patriots star safety Duron Harmon remains unsigned with less than four weeks before training camp starts, but he will not hurry to find a team.

Heavy’s Matt Lombardo reported that Harmon “is drawing ‘significant interest’ from several teams, per sources, but aims to make a decision on his best fit until training camps open” in late July. Harmon played for the Patriots from 2013 to 2019 and helped the team win three Super Bowls, but he has bounced around the league since then.

Former #Raiders and #Patriots star safety Duron Harmon is drawing “significant interest” from several teams, per sources, but aims to make a decision on his best fit until training camps open | @HeavyOnSports pic.twitter.com/SvLgKNAHBh — Matt Lombardo 🏈 (@MattLombardoNFL) June 29, 2023

Last season, Harmon tallied 86 tackles, five pass deflections, and an interception in 17 games for the Las Vegas Raiders. He had a one-year deal with the Raiders after stints with the Detroit Lions in 2020 and the Atlanta Falcons in 2021.

New England traded Harmon to the Lions in 2020 when former Patriots coaching assistant Matt Patricia served as the Lions head coach. The Patriots saved salary cap space with the move, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, and acquired a fifth round draft pick.

At the time the Patriots had depth at safety with Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung. McCourty and Chung have since retired, and more experience at safety couldn’t hurt in the Patriots’ case.

Whether or not Harmon would reunite with the Patriots remains to be seen. Harmon could command $2.9 million annually per Spotrac’s calculations, and the Patriots have $13.21 million in salary cap space per Spotrac.

New England already has Jabrill Peppers and Jalen Mills as the top-two free safeties. It begs the question of how much the Patriots would pay for Harmon unless the team considers him a significant enough update over Peppers and Mills.

The Patriots also have more pressing needs at offensive tackle and cornerback in free agency. New England could also sign wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back Dalvin Cook, and either or both could take up a major chunk of the Patriots’ remaining cap space.

Duron Harmon Emerged as Reliable, Versatile Player for the Patriots

New England drafted Harmon out of Rutgers in 2013 with a third-round pick. He played in 15 games and started three as a rookie amid 31 tackles, four pass deflections, and two interceptions.

Harmon didn’t miss a game in New England after his rookie season as he finished with 137 tackles, three fumble recoveries, 28 pass deflections, and 17 interceptions in seven years. He also contributed in the playoffs with four interceptions, five pass deflections, and 15 tackles in 17 games.

Harmon did all of that amid fellow defensive back stars such as McCourty and Stephon Gilmore. The Patriots utilized Harmon’s football IQ and versatility as a deep safety or covering slot receivers.

Patriots Could Face Duron Harmon Soon

If Harmon doesn’t return to the Patriots, the team could face him in Week 1 when the Philadelphia Eagles come to down. Pro Football Focus projected the Eagles as a landing spot for Harmon before training camp.

“Harmon has logged more than 1,000 snaps in three consecutive seasons and provides a reliable presence on the back end at free safety,” Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger wrote. “Philadelphia’s current position group is largely made up of younger, inexperienced players.”