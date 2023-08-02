‘Domino Effect’ Lands Patriots a 25-Year-Old Star Wideout, Analyst Proposes

The New England Patriots may pass on Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor, but another player could rise to the surface in that process.

Taylor, who wants a trade, could open the door in a “domino effect” for the Patriots to seek 25-year-old Colts star wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. That’s how Cam Garrity of USA Today’s “Patriots Wire” described it.

“If a player with the pull of Taylor requests a trade due to the owner’s behavior, there will be a natural decay of team trust. That decay could lead to the Patriots swooping in and offering draft capital and a top market extension for Pittman, who is currently playing on an expiring contract,” Garrity wrote.

Pittman, a second-round 2020 NFL Draft pick by the Colts, emerged as a big playmaker in the past two seasons. The 6-foot-4 former USC star tallied 227 receptions for 2,510 yards and 11 touchdowns with the Colts over three years. The son of former NFL wideout Michael Pittman Sr. is already a leader in the locker room.

Sam → Pitt for the TD. 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/6EwZ1V7JW3 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 1, 2023

“Pittman is a big-bodied receiver who has been productive in his last two seasons and is in the prime of his career,” Garrity wrote. “The Patriots could finally have themselves a true No. 1 receiver that matches the timeline of Mac Jones. That would allow [JuJu] Smith-Schuster to be fully unlocked and be more productive as a No. 2 option.”

“Pittman could also take pressure off [Devante] Parker, particularly with him being a natural separator,” Garrity continued. “Parker could be an effective No. 3 option in rotation with Tyquan Thornton or rookie Demario Douglas”

“A wide receivers room of Pittman, Smith-Schuster, Parker, Thornton and Douglas, with Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki as pass-catching tight ends, would be a lethal skilled group for Jones to utilize,” Garrity concluded.

The offense hasn’t wowed in training camp, and the Patriots could be headed toward another mediocre offensive performance this season without an elite skill player. New England fell short of acquiring star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, and the Patriots have interest in star free agent running back Dalvin Cook.

How the Patriots Could Acquire Michael Pittman Jr.

Garrity noted that the Patriots realistically won’t have a shot to pursue a trade soon for Pittman. Colts owner Jim Irsay recently said he won’t trade Taylor, which would keep the door closed for Pittman, too.

“It may take some time for this to shake out, but if the Patriots wish to be aggressive, they could offer a package to Indianapolis for Pittman at the end of the season, if things go awry for the team,” Garrity wrote.

“Something along the lines of a 2024 first-round draft pick, 2024 third-rounder and a 2025 third-rounder could get it done,” Garrity suggested. “It would be anticipated that Pittman would sign a $25 million-plus AAV contract extension, but it would be worth it for one of the league’s best natural separators, which is something the Patriots’ offense clearly lacks.”

It might make the difference for Jones, who hasn’t played with a true No. 1 receiver yet. Jones enjoyed success as a rookie in 2021 with 3,801 yards passing for 22 touchdowns, but he regressed in 2022 with 2,997 yards and 14 touchdowns.