Tom Brady ‘Looks a Little Bored’ Amid Comeback Rumors

Tom Brady remains retired, but how long it will last looks a little more uncertain by the day.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback could come out of retirement a second time amid uncertainties around his latest pending NFL ownership venture with the Las Vegas Raiders. In addition, former English soccer great and friend of Brady’s, David Beckham, at least joked publicly that something’s stirring with Brady.

“Tom looks a little bored to be honest,” Beckham wrote on social media.

Beckham’s comment came in reaction to a photo on social media of Brady and entrepreneur David Grutman on a yacht in Sardinia, Italy. Former NHL player Tie Domi echoed Beckham’s take on the photo in a comment.

Brady previously commented on the photo that he’s “ready for my hospitality internship” followed by laughing emojis. The seven-time Super Bowl champion retired on February 1 after a 23-year NFL career, and had called it “for good” on Instagram.

However, Brady retired once in February 2022 and came back to the Bucs a month later in March 2022. That notably came amid an part ownership attempt with the Miami Dolphins that fell through due to illegal tampering when Brady last played for the Patriots in 2019.

This time around, Brady established part ownership of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces first, which Raiders owner Mark Davis also owns. While the Raiders have confirmed Brady’s agreement on part ownership, at least 24 owners will need to sign off on the deal.

It will also take only 24 owners to approve Brady being able to play for the Raiders and have part ownership according to TMZ Sports. Brady also has a 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX waiting in the wings for 2024, and that hasn’t been negated by Brady’s pending part ownership with the Raiders.

Raiders QB Problems Stokes Tom Brady Comeback Rumors

Las Vegas notably faces a quarterback conundrum going into June, which stoked the Brady unretirement rumors of late. Raiders Jimmy Garoppolo, who once backed up Brady in New England, may not be ready for training camp in July due to foot surgery in March.

Amid the doubts on Garoppolo, his contract includes a waiver clause, which allows the Raiders to cut him with no salary cap penalty. The Raiders otherwise have former Patriots backup Brian Hoyer, rookie Aiden O’Connell, and Chase Garbers on the roster.

Hall of Fame quarterback and NFL broadcaster Troy Aikman notably told TMZ Sports that he could see Brady coming back to play. Aikman also clarified that he can’t speak for Brady, and the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback believes Brady will likely stick with retirement.

Tom Brady Rumors Follow Familiar Scripts

The player-owner dynamic has occurred before in American professional sports. Most notably, NBA great Michael Jordan unretired a second time in 2001 to play for the Washington Wizards, a team he had part ownership in at the time.

Brady joining the Raiders as a player at this point in the year wouldn’t be too late to get ready, either. Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre unretired right before the NFL season in 2009, and led the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC Championship Game.

For Brady to lead the Raiders to the cusp of the Super Bowl looks daunting. The Raiders play in a stacked AFC West with talented teams led by proven quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Russell Wilson.