Patriots Land 6-Time Pro Bowl Receiver in Proposed Trade

The New England Patriots could still land a top wide receiver in 2023.

NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry suggested a hypothetical trade for Las Vegas Raiders star receiver Davante Adams before the trade deadline in October. New England previously missed out on DeAndre Hopkins, who signed with the Tennessee Titans before training camp.

“I just wonder if at some point if there’s a big fish out there for them, would they not be interested? Because I just think you need a big fish to become an elite passing game,” Perry said via NBC Sports Boston.

“And so, does somebody like Davante Adams — and this is complete pie-in-the-sky thinking and this is not based on any conversations I’ve had with anybody,” Perry continued. “But if the Raiders are 2-6 at the trade deadline and Davante Adams is clearly upset because they’ve traded Derek Carr and now the team has no shot of anything, you’ve got all this cap space.”

Jimmy G & Davante Adams first throw and catch (via @raiders)pic.twitter.com/Ov7aWY1q1o — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 26, 2023

“He’s a great player,” Perry added about Adams. “I’m just using him as an example, but would you try to make a move like that if you are in the hunt and a team like the Raiders or whoever it is, is not?”

Las Vegas looks like a prime candidate to struggle this season in a stacked AFC West. The Raiders went 6-11 last season under former Patriots assistant Josh McDaniels, and the team will turn to former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in place of Carr.

New England Needs a Top Receiver for Mac Jones

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones enters his third season after taking a step back in 2022, and he might have less talent to work with than before.

New England arguably doesn’t have a true No. 1 receiver amid the departure of Jakobi Meyers to none other than the Raiders in the offseason. JuJu Smith-Schuster signing with the Patriots this offseason helps, but there’s more questions regarding depth.

DeVante Parker received an extension but still has much to prove as do Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton after subpar 2022 seasons. The Patriots also have a young crew of receivers in rookies Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Ed Lee, and Malik Cunningham plus young wideouts Raleigh Webb and Tre Nixon.

Patriots Will Need to Spend to Acquire Davante Adams

Adams won’t come cheap if the Patriots want to sign him. He has a five-year, $140 million deal with the Raiders after a 2022 trade with the Green Bay Packers.

The Patriots have $13.23 million in salary cap space and could find a way to afford Adams. He will make a $6 million base salary with the Raiders this season in addition to a $20 million restructure bonus.

Davante Adams Could Land With an AFC East Rival

If the Patriots don’t pursue Adams, an AFC East division rival could. Craig Carton of FS1 said that Adams could command a trade to the New York Jets because of former Packers teammate and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

That would only add to the potential super team the Jets are building. Star free agent running back Dalvin Cook is visiting the Jets this weekend, another player the Patriots had a shot at in free agency.