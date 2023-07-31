Patriots Urged to Trade For 24-Year-Old Star Wide Receiver

The New England Patriots still need a No. 1 wide receiver after missing out on DeAndre Hopkins, and Tee Higgins could fill that void.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine suggested that the Patriots trade draft capital for Higgins, 24, who had just had two-straight 1,000-yard seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals. New England lost Jakobi Meyers in free agency and then fell short of signing Hopkins, who joined the Tennessee Titans instead.

“The possibility of adding the three-time All-Pro is out of the question, but they could take an even bigger swing for a much more long-term solution,” Ballentine wrote. “The Cincinnati Bengals have publicly shot down any speculation that Tee Higgins is available for trade, but he’s a logical trade target based on the Bengals’ financial situation.”

Future New England Patriot: Tee Higgins pic.twitter.com/rwtD4MSuvn — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) January 30, 2023

“ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Joe Burrow is expected to become the highest-paid player in the NFL at some point this offseason. Then you consider that Ja’Marr Chase will likely get a market-setting or top-of-the-market contract when his time comes and it gets harder to see the Bengals being able to fit their three offensive stars under the cap while still building a contender,” Ballentine continued.

“The Patriots could take advantage by offering a healthy package of draft picks. It would give them a legitimate No. 1 receiver to see if Mac Jones can prove he is a franchise quarterback,” Ballentine concluded.

In Ballentine’s trade proposal, the Patriots would send the Bengals a 2024 first-round pick, a 2024 fifth-round pick, and a 2025 fifth-round pick. Higgins wouldn’t cost much initially in the final year of his four-year, $8.6 million rookie deal.

Patriots Will Need to Spend With Tee Higgins Trade

Keeping Higgins beyond 2023 will be a different story. Spotrac projects him for $20.1 million annually or a four-year, $80.59 million deal.

New England has $15.5 million in salary cap space this year, and the Patriots have more than $100 million in cap space for the next three years.

Tee Higgins Brings Versatile Talent and Experience to the Table

A former Clemson star, Higgins has earned his keep in the NFL since the Bengals took him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Higgins has 215 receptions for 3,028 yards and 19 touchdowns in 46 career games with the Bengals.

He’s also a solid playoff performer with six games of experience. Higgins tallied 31 catches for 457 yards and three touchdowns during the Bengals’ past two playoff runs.

Jones would suddenly have two seasoned playoff receivers to target. JuJu Smith-Schuster, who signed with the Patriots this offseason, has five playoff games under his belt — including a Super Bowl win.

Higgins, 6-foot-4, has more size than Smith-Schuster, 6-foot-1, and would give the Patriots a big target — especially in the red zone. The current Bengals wideout can also stretch the field, which he did consistently in his first three seasons.

New England doesn’t have a consistent big-play threat on offense at the moment. No returning Patriots skill player cracked 50 yards on a play last season. Higgins has done it at least once in each of his three seasons, including a career-long 67-yard reception.