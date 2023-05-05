Former Patriots Nemesis Quarterback Gets Released: Report

One-time New England Patriots nemesis quarterback Nick Foles got cut by the Indianapolis Colts on Friday, May 5. Foles, the 2018 Super Bowl MVP led the Philadelphia Eagles to a stunning 41-33 win over the Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady in that Big Game.

Foles, 34, reunited with former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich in Indianapolis last season as a backup quarterback. Reich got fired as the Colts stumbled to a 3-5-1 start. Foles started three games last season amid the team’s struggles with 224 yards passing for no touchdowns and four interceptions.

His 2022 season looked like a far cry from his stunning postseason run in 2018, capped by the win over the Patriots. He threw for 971 yards and six touchdowns versus one interception, and he completed 72.6% of his passes.

Tom Brady with the drop

Arguably New England fans’ least-favorite moment that Super Bowl didn’t come on a Foles pass play. Foles caught a touchdown pass on a trick play known as “The Philly Special”. In that game, Foles threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns as he went toe-to-toe Brady, who had a monster game of 505 yards and three touchdowns.

Tom Brady Not Shaking Nick Foles’ Hand is Still a Thing

Brady didn’t shake Foles’ hand after that game, which created a stir — especially when it happened again in a 2020 regular season game. Brady played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Foles for the Chicago Bears when the second incident happened after a 20-19 Bucs loss.

“I’ve shaken Nick’s hand plenty of times, though. I’ve got a lot of respect for Nick,” Brady said in a postgame press conference after the Bucs beat the Eagles in a 2022 Wild Card game.

“I try to be a good sport as best as I can,” Brady added. “I know it doesn’t always look like that because sometimes I get a little pissed out there, but for the most part, I try to be a good sport.”

Brady retired after the 2022 season, his 23rd year in the league between his two decades with the Patriots and three with the Bucs. Foles, who arguably trolled Brady after his retirement, could seek a new landing spot as a backup for the 2023 season.

Originally a third-round pick by the Eagles out of Arizona in 2012, Foles bounced around the league during his career besides a pair of two-year stints with the Eagles. He played for the then-St. Louis Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars besides the Bears and Colts.

Patriots Celebrate a Happier Super Bowl Moment This Week

The Patriots added former linebacker Mike Vrabel to the franchise’s Hall of Fame this week, years after a storied eight-year career in Foxboro from 2001 to 2008.

Vrabel helped the Patriots win Super Bowls in 2002, 2004, and 2005. That included catching two touchdown passes from Brady in Super Bowls amid 10 career touchdown receptions.

“It’s obviously special being part of a group that started in 2001 with the number of new players on that roster and kind of grow and build something that we all can be proud of and we all can fight for and want to be a part of it,” Vrabel said told the media on Thursday, May 4. “Obviously, I was going to have to stand in line for a few years with the great players that were there – going up against a murderers’ row, I guess.”

Vrabel played for three different teams from 1997 to 2010 before he began his coaching career. He currently coaches the Tennessee Titans.