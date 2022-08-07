Former Patriots WR Suffers Training Camp Injury With New Team

Former New England Patriots WR N’Keal Harry is finding it tough to catch a break.

After three underwhelming seasons with the Patriots, Harry was traded to the Chicago Bears for a 2024 seventh-round pick this offseason.

Harry has been trying to get his bearings with his new team, but a recent injury that saw the 25-year-old helped off the field could throw a massive monkey wrench in his and the team’s plans for him.

The Athletic’s Adam Jahns tweeted about Harry’s injury:

Bears WR N'Keal Harry left practice today with an apparent injury. He needed help off the field by teammates and trainers. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 6, 2022

The Chicago Tribune’s Dan Wiederer said the injury “appeared to be a significant leg injury.”

The Bears were without WRs Byron Pringle, Velus Jones and Dante Pettis this morning. And then N'Keal Harry suffered what appeared to be a significant left leg injury during a team period. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) August 6, 2022

Zack Pearson of BearReport.com speculated that it appeared to be an ankle injury:

Practice is over. WR N’Keal Harry left practice about midway through. Looked like an ankle injury. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 6, 2022

Sean Hammond of Shaw Local News had a word on a potential update to Harry’s injury.

Per Hammond, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus didn’t have any new information on Harry’s lower-body injury.

#Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said he doesn't have an update on WR N'Keal Harry, who left practice with an apparent ankle injury. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 6, 2022

An update is likely forthcoming on Monday when the Bears are expected to return to the practice field in preparation for their preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on August 13. At the very least, Harry’s availability for that game would appear to be in some serious danger.

N’Keal Harry Has an Excellent Chance to Shine in Chicago

Harry has an outstanding opportunity to recharge his career in Chicago. The Bears don’t have many established receivers behind last year’s leader in receiving yards and receptions, Darnell Mooney. Harry was expected to compete with Byron Pringle, rookie Velus Jones and Equanimeous St. Brown for the other spots.

If Harry is shelved for a long time, he might lose an opportunity to make a serious impact in his first, perhaps only year with the Bears. Many Patriots fans might still be rooting for Harry to find some success in his NFL career.

After the Patriots selected him with the 32nd pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Harry was derailed by injuries, the lack of a grasp of the Patriots’ playbook, and inconsistent play at quarterback.

In Chicago, Harry has the opportunity to build chemistry with the Bears’ young franchise quarterback Justin Fields and carve himself a niche on a team with entirely new management and coaching personnel after the McCaskey family cleaned house following a disappointing 2021 season.

Hopefully, Harry can get healthy, and an injury isn’t what decides his fate in Chicago.

Patriots Notes and Quotes

DeVante Parker Autographs Poster

The Patriots’ newest No. 1 WR, DeVante Parker, is already striking a positive cord with New England fans. Parker was captured signing a fan’s poster of him after New England’s practice session at Gillette Stadium by ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss:

DeVante Parker caps off his first in-stadium practice with the Patriots by finding a personalized poster to sign. pic.twitter.com/DVFaY1d4B0 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 6, 2022

Richard Seymour Heads into the Hall of Fame

After a sensational career with the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders organization, Richard Seymour was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Seymour called Patriots owner Robert Kraft “a mentor and a friend” during his induction speech.

The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride tweeted the comments as he attended the ceremony:

Richard Seymour calls Robert Kraft “a mentor and a friend” and added “none of this would be possible without Coach Belichick.” #Patriots pic.twitter.com/Rud8OgPLGi — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) August 6, 2022

The Patriots’ Preseason Opener is Approaching

New England opens the preseason on August 11 against the New York Giants.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Patriots-related breaking news, rumors, content, and more!