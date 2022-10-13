Former Patriots Castoff Set To Make Debut With New Team

The New England Patriots gave up on N’Keal Harry just before the start of the 2022 season.

New England shipped the first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft off to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a seventh-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Harry suffered a leg injury in training camp, which landed him on injured reserve, but per reports from NBC Sports Chicago’s Josh Schrock, Harry is very close to making his debut with the Bears.

Harry was activated off injured reserve on Wednesday and was a full participant at practice ahead of the Bears’ Thursday night matchup with the Washington Commanders. We should learn by tomorrow afternoon if Harry will be activated in time to play in the Thursday night game.

N’Keal Harry Could Make an Impact With the Bears

The Bears can use a playmaker to help second-year quarterback Justin Fields. Darnell Mooney leads the team in receptions (10) and receiving yards with just 173. The Minnesota Vikings nearly blew away both totals in the first half against the Bears in Week 5.

Most probably don’t expect Harry to come in and be an instant game-changer for the Bears, but another big body and a potentially hungry playmaker on a team with scant talent at wide receiver could go a long way.

“It’s been hard just sitting here watching, especially once I started going to the games and standing on the sidelines,” Harry said via ESPN.com’s Courtney Cronin. “It just brings you so much closer to the actual game. So I’m excited. I’m ecstatic.”

The Bears play the Patriots in Week 7 in what could be a revenge game for Harry, provided he has been activated ahead of the Week 6 game or in time to play his old team. Harry was asked if he would be fired up to play against his former squad.

Schrock captured a telling quote from Harry:

When asked if he circled weeks game against the Patriots, N’Keal Harry smiled and said “Absolutely. Its my old team. That always comes with wanting to play well.” Said it would be nice for them to have a front-row seat to him taking advantage of opportunity with Bears. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) October 12, 2022

Patriots WR Scene is a Bit Murky

The Patriots could have a collection of their own wide receiver issues to worry about in the coming weeks. Some have called for the team to deactivate veteran Nelson Agholor. After he shined in the Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Agholor has been less than effective.

In the Week 5 win over the Detroit Lions, Agholor had one target. It came as a well-thrown pass from Bailey Zappe, but Agholor bobbled it and turned it into an interception for the Lions.

A little later, Agholor left the game with an injury and didn’t return. Agholor had been the subject of trade rumors over the past two months, but after his semi-hot start, it seemed he might finally find a fit with the team coming off a particularly disappointing first year with the Patriots in 2021.

Unfortunately, Agholor’s regression has left a void in the Patriots’ receiving corps. New England is hopeful newly returned rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton can become the consistent downfield threat the team hoped Agholor would be when he signed a two-year, $22 million deal in 2021.

Thornton could play a much bigger role when the Patriots face the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. Also of concern is the team’s direction with wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

After a breakout season with the Patriots in 2021, Bourne has found it difficult to get on the field this season. Bourne committed two penalties in the win over the Lions, but he had just one reception for a yard.

At some point, the Patriots might need to deal Bourne if they hope to flip him to a receiver-hungry team for value.