Hall-of-Famer Says He Could Turn Patriots’ Potential Bust WR Around

The New England Patriots selected wide receiver, N’Keal Harry, with their first-round pick in 2019. The Patriots selected him ahead of several wideouts who have proven to be far more productive, including budding Seattle Seahawks superstar DK Metcalf. This underachievement has made Harry a hot topic of conversation over the past six months.

Recently, NFL Hall-of-Famer Michael Irvin appeared on WEEI’s Dale and Keefe show to discuss a few things. Most notably, Irvin talked about how he would “turn Harry around.”

Irvin’s Comments

In typical Playmaker fashion, Irvin didn’t pull any punches when he discussed how he would help Harry reach the potential that pushed the Patriots to select him with the 32nd pick overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Among the most candidly confident things Irvin said is as followed:

“I’m going to change his mentality from, ‘I wanna get around these guys and not make them touch me’ to ‘I’m gonna run right through his ass…'”

Here’s a snippet of the conversation that was posted on Twitter. I promise you, if you love football, you’ll want to hear this if you haven’t heard it yet.

Irvin’s Play Style

If you aren’t old enough to have watched Irvin during his prime with the Dallas Cowboys during the 1990s, you may not realize it, but his style is very similar to what Patriots can only hope Harry becomes someday for their team.

Take a look at some of the Playmaker’s highlights:

American Football Database described Irvin’s size and style as followed:

At 6’2″ and 207 pounds, Irvin was a big, physical receiver who manhandled cornerbacks and often was able to make tough catches in defensive traffic. In part because of Irvin’s ability to push off the defender with such ease, the NFL eventually changed its rules to adjust to wide receivers who emulated Irvin’s physical style.

Harry is 6’4″ 230 pounds and built like a tank. He would seemingly have the ability to play the kind of game Irvin is suggesting. As a matter of fact, one look at what Harry did at Arizona State proves he got the attention of NFL scouts because of his physicality and the ability to deal with contact.

The NFL is obviously very different than the NFL, but at some times, the Patriots need to see a little Sun Devils magic.

The Rest of the Season is Critical for Harry

There are five games remaining in the Patriots season. All of those games are must-win for New England. Individually, Harry needs to show some promise. Harry needs to have at least one or two contests where he makes himself a threat in the passing game and demonstrates some flashes of the downfield threat and slant option that his size and athleticism suggest he should be at this level.

If he is unable to deliver, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Irvin is working with him in hopes of the young receiver signing on with another team after he’s been released by the Patriots.

