Patriots Having ‘Positive Dialogue’ About Much-Anticipated Trade: Report

At some point soon, it seems the N’Keal Harry-New England Patriots relationship will come to an end. According to the embattled former first-round pick, the separation could be coming via trade.

Harry’s agent Jamal Tooson tweeted a workout video of his client and said he and the team had “positive dialogue” as it pertains to exploring a trade for the 25-year-old wide receiver.

Is N’Keal Harry Moving Closer to Getting His Wish?

Harry and his agent had asked the Patriots to trade him last season, but no deal was reached with another team. Instead, Harry produced another disappointing campaign. Appearing in just 12 games and starting in four of those contests, Harry managed just 12 receptions for 184 yards and no TDs.

This was the second time Harry tallied just 12 receptions in his three-year NFL career. His best season statistically came in 2020 with Cam Newton as the quarterback. Harry had 33 receptions for 2 TDs, though one of those scoring receptions came from Jarrett Stidham.

In any case, Harry’s meager 57 receptions for 598 yards and 4 TDs through three seasons couldn’t be further from what the Patriots hoped to get when they selected him with the 32nd overall pick in 2019 out of Arizona State.

A release or trade has been the most expected conclusion to Harry’s time with the team. Because of the lack of production, his current contract situation which would guarantee him a spike in pay if he remains on the roster, and the team’s trade to acquire DeVante Parker from the Miami Dolphins, it would be a major surprise if Harry is with the Patriots for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

N’Keal Harry Will Get a Second Chance

A team is going to give Harry a second chance. He is still just 24 years old and won’t turn 25 until December. There is a case to be made that he just needs a change of scenery. The Patriot Way doesn’t work for every player and it is possible Harry could land with another team and perform well.

He’s a 6’4″ 225-pound athlete who does his best work when he gets an opportunity to outmuscle defensive backs downfield in one-on-one coverage. Perhaps the Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs, or even the Green Bay Packers might be willing to part ways with a seventh-round pick for Harry.

While it may be a little hurtful to trade a first-rounder from 2019 for such a low pick, remember, the Patriots parted ways with former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore for a sixth-round pick last season. At this point, recouping any draft asset for Harry should be seen as a win. Even a late-round pick on Saturday would represent another opportunity for the Patriots to get something out of Harry or the assets they get in return for dealing him.

The Bears make perhaps the most sense of all the potential suitors mentioned. Chicago is in need of someone to play alongside Darnell Mooney. As of now, it would appear Byron Pringle and Equaniemous St. Brown will get most of those snaps. Because neither of those two has produced huge numbers, Chicago would seemingly present an opportunity for Harry to make an impression.

The Bears’ young quarterback Justin Fields could use a weapon and with his big arm, perhaps Harry would have found the guy capable of getting him the ball where he’s most dangerous. Keep an eye on the Bears as the Patriots potentially get serious about dealing Harry.

