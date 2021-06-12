Criticized Patriots WR Headed For ‘Specialized’ Role: Report

If you have followed the New England Patriots for the past two years, you’ve likely heard and even participated in conversations about N’Keal Harry and his underachievement

The 2019 first-round selection was supposed to turn into the kind of demand-a-double-team outside threat the Patriots’ offense has been lacking since Randy Moss was on a record-breaking tear with Tom Brady.

It hasn’t happened.

Harry has managed to play in just 21 of a possible 32 regular-season contests through two mostly injury-plagued seasons. In those games, he has just 45 receptions for 414 yards and four touchdowns.

If Harry had done that in just one season, fans and members of the media might be wondering if he had what it takes to pan out. For those numbers to be his cumulative totals over two campaigns is downright alarming.

That’s why Sports Illustrated’s Mike D’Abate has the talented but underachieving 23-year-old as just one of the Patriots’ receivers vying to become the team’s WR1.

D’Abate says Harry could be headed for a specialized role.

There are times when Harry has made some brilliant catches, flashing some of the skill that made him a first-round target for the Patriots in 2019. More often than not, however, he has been a minimal factor in the Pats offense. Should he wish to improve his standing in the positional depth chart, Harry will need to stay healthy and find a rhythm that will allow him to utilize his strengths in the Patriots offense. Despite having the talent to be a top receiver, Harry is likely to be used in more of a specialized role in 2021.

Sounds like D’Abate is expecting Harry to be a red zone target where he can use his size and strength to muscle defensive backs.

The Competition Will Be Fierce at Wide Receiver

Jakobi Meyers had a breakout season in 2020, and it looks as if he’s ready to continue to build on what he established. The team also signed Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. Both figure to play a significant role in the team’s passing game.

Then there is Gunner Olszewski whose trying to become more than just a special team’s ace. Next, Isaiah Zuber spent most of 2020 on the practice squad, but he’s been impressive in OTAs, and then there is the recently signed speedy veteran Marvin Hall. Last but not least, you also have the blazing-fast seventh-round pick, Tre Nixon.

He comes highly recommended as the legendary Patriots scout Ernie Adams tabbed him as his final selection while working for the organization. Harry is talented and physically bigger than all of those guys, but he still has a ton to prove.

Patriots 2021 Pre-Season and Regular-Season Schedule

Harry should be getting his first chance to show what he can do between the team’s pre-season opener lines on August 12 against the Washington Football Team. Here is the Patriots’ complete 2021 schedule.

Date Opponent Time/TV Thursday Aug. 12 Washington Football Team (Preseason) Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA 7:30pm ET Local/NFL NETWORK Thursday Aug. 19 at Philadelphia Eagles (Preseason) Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA 7:30pm ET Local/NFL NETWORK Sunday Aug. 29 at New York Giants (Preseason) MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ 7:30pm ET Local/NFL NETWORK Sunday Sep. 12 Miami Dolphins Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA 4:25pm ET CBS Sunday Sep. 19 at New York Jets MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ 1:00pm ET CBS Sunday Sep. 26 New Orleans Saints Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA 1:00pm ET FOX Sunday Oct. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA 8:20pm ET NBC Sunday Oct. 10 at Houston Texans NRG Stadium, Houston, TX 1:00pm ET CBS Sunday Oct. 17 Dallas Cowboys Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA 4:25pm ET CBS Sunday Oct. 24 New York Jets Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA 1:00pm ET CBS Sunday Oct. 31 at Los Angeles Chargers SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA 4:05pm ET CBS Sunday Nov. 7 at Carolina Panthers Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC 1:00pm ET CBS Sunday Nov. 14 Cleveland Browns Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA 1:00pm ET CBS Thursday Nov. 18 at Atlanta Falcons Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA 8:20pm ET FOX/NFL NETWORK/AMAZON Sunday Nov. 28 Tennessee Titans Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA 1:00pm ET CBS Monday Dec. 6 at Buffalo Bills Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, NY 8:15pm ET ESPN Sunday Dec. 12 BYE Saturday Dec. 18 at Indianapolis Colts Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN Time TBA ET or Sun., Dec. 19 Sunday Dec. 26 Buffalo Bills Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA 1:00pm ET CBS Sunday Jan. 2 Jacksonville Jaguars Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA 1:00pm ET CBS Sunday Jan. 9 at Miami Dolphins Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL 1:00pm ET CBS