Panthers Beat Writer Took Unprovoked Shot at Cam Newton on Thanksgiving

The New England Patriots‘ Cam Newton left a sea of admirers in North Carolina after his time with the Carolina Panthers, but he also still has some seemingly bitter haters who don’t mind using Thanksgiving as a jump-off to throw shade at a man who hasn’t played a game for the organization in over a year.

ESPN’s Panthers beat writer David Newton was asked what he was thankful for this past holiday, and the subject of his response creepily found it’s way to the man who shares his last name, but clearly little else.

Newton on Newton

Here is David Newton on what he’s thankful for this holiday season:

QB Teddy Bridgewater. Moving on from franchise quarterback Cam Newton drew criticism and angst from many outside Bank of America Stadium, but Bridgewater has proved to be everything the coaching staff was looking for, and more. He has handled the transition with class and dignity and has shown that he is more than worthy of replacing the best quarterback — maybe best player — in franchise history. Bridgewater has shown you can perform at a high level and be humble and fun-loving without being the center of attention, as Newton often was because of his celebrity status.

I can’t help but wonder what made the Panthers beat writer reach to take a shot at the team’s former quarterback. To attempt to ether someone in the name of a holiday that is supposed to be about being thankful is about as egregious as can be.

Newton Wasn’t Perfect in Carolina

Everyone knows Newton wasn’t perfect in Carolina. He didn’t handle the Super Bowl loss well, and some felt that he was coddled as the team’s No. 1 pick and face of the franchise.

We could essentially say the same thing about every team’s franchise player with Newton’s resume–including Tom Brady in New England–whom Bill Belichick admitted, he catered to during the future Hall-of-Famer’s career with the Patriots.

That’s neither here nor there.

In any case, Newton has grown quite a bit as a leader and person it appears since his Panthers days, and it wasn’t as if he was hell on wheels in Carolina. This negative narrative about Newton’s days with the Panthers is pretty inconsistent depending on who you talk to from that organization.

In any case, there were lessons obviously learned. Many of them you can pick up on when you listen to his contacts with the media this year. Cam is still forthcoming with his answers, but you can tell there is a conscious effort not to give critics any avoidable ammunition.

Scoreboard

David Newton may be thankful for Bridgewater, who is a talented quarterback and seemingly a solid individual who has never once disrespected Newton, or other players, but according to the standings, the Panthers are 4-8. The Patriots are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive, but last I checked, 5-6 is still a better record.

Perhaps Cam is thankful as well.

