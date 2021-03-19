Twitter Reacts to Patriots Three-Time Super Bowl Champion Retiring

The New England Patriots‘ long-time safety Patrick Chung is retiring from the NFL.

The 33-year-old played 11 years in the league, 10 of them with the Patriots (he spent the 2013 season with the Philadelphia Eagles).

Patriots safety Patrick Chung announces retirement after 11-year career. pic.twitter.com/xHgwFZI3Hr — NFL (@NFL) March 18, 2021

Chung opted out of the 2020 NFL season. Then, reports indicated that he, Dont’a Hightower, and the other New England Patriots opt-outs would be returning. At some point, it seems Chung had a change of heart and has decided to call it a career.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

He was originally drafted in the second round out of Oregon in 2009. Chung never made a Pro Bowl, but his contributions as a rugged and tough, in-the-box safety helped the Patriots revolutionize a hybrid role for the position.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Twitter Reacts to Chung’s Announcement

The Undefeated’s Mark Wright paid homage to Chung with this tweet.

Wishing you a happy, prosperous and restful retirement, ⁦@PatrickChung23⁩. Appreciate you for the respect you showed me. All the best in the next chapter. #StayUNDEFEATED https://t.co/062IWErBtM — Mark W. Wright (@Wright_One) March 18, 2021

The legendary Tom Brady posted on his Instagram story, “it was an honor to be your teammate!!” That’s pretty high praise from any teammate, let alone the man many view as the greatest football player of all time.

Brady wasn’t the only teammate to take to social media to pay respects to Chung. Beloved wide receiver Julian Edelman also had some kind words for him.

Brothers. One hell of a career. pic.twitter.com/sshyzuYMrQ — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) March 18, 2021

Forbes’ Oliver Thomas shares a stat testament to Chung’s contributions to the Patriots’ pass defense during his career.

Patrick Chung's rank in passes defensed as a Patriot since 1999, via Stathead: pic.twitter.com/m3MfEQK4vh — Oliver Thomas (@OliverBThomas) March 18, 2021

The Patriots Nation Twitter account had their own version of a tribute for Chung.

After helping the Patriots to 3 Super Bowls, Patrick Chung calls it a career 👏 pic.twitter.com/mDBeurFOCQ — Patriots Nation (@PatsNationCP) March 18, 2021

Take a listen to former NFL kicker and current podcast host Pat McAfee discussing Chung’s retirement and the ramifications of Chung’s opt-out. He’s suggesting Chung and other opt-out players may be made to pay the price for not participating in the 2020 season.

#Patriots Safety Patrick Chung who opted out last season is retiring after 11 seasons & 3 Super Bowl wins #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/3bz2GEpVIS — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 18, 2021

What Void Does Chung’s Retirement Have on the Patriots’ Defense?

The Patriots run defense wasn’t very good in 2020. They ranked 26th in the NFL in that department. While they did miss Chung’s ability to play bigger than his 5’11 215-pound frame, Adrian Phillips did a decent job stepping in for him.

The inexperienced linebacker group caused the biggest issue with the run defense. Absent Hightower, Kyle Van Noy (who will be back this season) and Jamie Collins, the second level of the Patriots’ defense, suffered.

The Patriots seemingly knew Chung was leaning toward retirement. They signed Jalen Mills from the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a similar skill set to Chung. Mills can play almost every secondary position, and he has no problem laying the lumber. Many have already pictured Mills in Chung’s role in 2021.

As good as Chung was for the Patriots over the past 11 years (minus 1), it would appear that with Phillips, Mills, and Kyle Dugger, the Patriots are in a position to upgrade at this crucial piece to their defense.

That should take nothing away from Chung’s overall contributions to the organization, but this was likely a good thing for both the player and team.

Also Read: