Patriots 2021 Offseason Inquiry Predicted to Have a Breakout Season

In 2021, the New England Patriots were in desperate need of someone to step up and become a legitimate threat down the field. While a few players stepped up the biggest standout was WR Kendrick Bourne. Bourne and rookie QB Mac Jones have found chemistry throughout the season last year. In fact, many of the Patriots’ offensive weapons were a bit eager and didn’t want to wait for the minicamp. Instead, they all decided to take a trip to Tampa Bay, Florida, and train amongst each other, via Kendrick Bourne’s Instagram.

This seemed to be a great opportunity to feature newly acquired WR DeVante Parker into the mix with some players who were there previously. The workout featured Bourne, Parker, Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, and J.J. Taylor. The potential contributors putting in work to assure their on-field success during the 2022 season.

“It’s gonna be a year to remember!” Bourne captioned on his Instagram.

“Blessed keep being you bro let’s ride,” New England’s second-year quarterback dropped in the comment section, while Parker added, “Blessing to work wit y’all boys.”

Kendrick Bourne’s Ceiling

According to Pro Football Focus, Bourne fell short only to DeAndre Hopkins in the highest passer rating generated when targeted last season. Many may not praise or be accepting of being No.2, however, Hopkins is very respected and known to be one of the best WRs throughout the NFL. Bourne, coming in second only compliments his potential to be a star receiver and possibly have a breakout year.

Highest passer rating generated when targeted last season 1️⃣ DeAndre Hopkins: 141.4

2️⃣ Kendrick Bourne: 140.9 pic.twitter.com/h3eYHn4qWS — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) April 8, 2022

Former teammate, Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp, speaks extremely highly of Bourne’s potential. In 2021, Bourne showed the world he’s someone to take seriously going forward. Last season, he recorded 55 catches for 800 yards and 5 touchdowns, per ESPN. With the addition of Parker, this will only favor Bourne going forward. Bourne may receive many friendlier matchups amongst the opposing team’s second or third best cornerbacks. If Jones and Bourne can get on the same page and continue building chemistry, this duo alongside the rest of that receiving corp may be able to be effective.

Former Teammate has High Praise

While Kupp and Bourne were both on the same team, Bourne accounted for 204 catches for 3,013 yards and 25 touchdowns. Their team averaged 42.4 points per game, and never scored fewer than 31, reported Zack Cox for NESN.

“I remember watching Kendrick’s film after my first year (at EWU),” according to NESN.“Our receiver coach said, ‘We’ve got this guy coming in, we think we really like him. Check his film out.’ So I watched him, and I was blown away by just how great of a route-runner he was, how strong he was after the catch, had the twitch. He had so many things about his game that I think is very impressive. He continued to grow, too. He ended up (playing) as a (true) freshman and just continued to get better and better, year after year.

“A little inside scoop, I guess, on Kendrick is before our last year together, I actually sat down with him, and I told him straight up, ‘You are a better receiver than I am.’ And if he was able to get some things in order, he was going to just take off. And I think he really did just that.”