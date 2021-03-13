Patriots Met With Fastest WR in College Football Ahead of NFL Draft

The New England Patriots have their quarterback. Now it’s time to get him some weapons.

With the Patriots signing Cam Newton to a one-year deal for the 2021 season, all eyes will be on Bill Belichick and Co.’s plans to add playmakers to a passing offense that was starving for guys who can separate and make something happen after the catch.

One such player is Auburn’s, Anthony Schwartz. He is commonly referred to as the fastest player in college football, though Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes may have something to say about that claim.

The Patriots met virtually with Schwartz, per Justin Melo of the Draft Network, and it’s easy to see why New England might be interested in drafting the speed merchant. Take a look at Schwartz’s game-breaking speed in this highlight clip.

Schwartz’s College Production

Schwartz is coming out of Auburn after his junior season. He saw consistent improvement each year he was in school, and that production culminated in 2020 when he snagged 54 receptions for 636 yards and 3 TDs.

However, more than his actual numbers, Schwartz impacts every play he’s on the field with his take-the-top-off-the-defense speed. Here’s how The Draft Network described Schwartz, who projects as a slot receiver:

Anthony Schwartz has exceptional proactive athleticism, as evidenced by his quickness, body control, and balance. He’s a willing stalk blocker but is better off running the defender off. In the passing game, he is a threat due to his explosive speed to threaten a defense before and after the ball arrives. He is a home-run threat and defenders must account for his dynamic ability in the slot. He displays some physical toughness for being a “track guy” and would be a matchup problem in the slot.

With Julian Edelman’s career likely coming to an end soon, the Patriots are likely looking for a player who can be a matchup nightmare for defenses in the slot. Could that be Schwartz?

How Schwartz Would Fit on the Patriots’ Roster

Unless he’s landing on the Kansas City Chiefs’ roster or perhaps with the Philadelphia Eagles next to Marquise Goodwin, Schwartz is going to be his NFL team’s fastest receiver.

That alone won’t get him on the field. However, as the above scouting report indicates, Schwartz has displayed the toughness and other football-related qualities to be more than a pure speed guy.

At the moment, which is before the Patriots sign wide receivers in free agency, Schwartz would have the opportunity to start alongside Jakobi Meyers and Edelman if New England began a game with three wide receivers. That’s a testament to his ability to impact defenses and the Patriots’ lack of depth at wide receiver.

However, if the Patriots sign free agents like Curtis Samuels and Kenny Golladay, Schwartz would be fighting guys like Meyers, who already has two years in the Patriots’ system, and one with Newton.

That said, tell me a receiving corps of Golladay, Samuels, Edelman, Meyers, Olszewski, and Schwartz doesn’t look a million times better than what the Patriots ran on the field in 2020.

The beautiful thing for Patriots fans to consider is that the collection of receivers is within the team’s grasp financially.

After signing Newton, CLNS’ Evan Lazar estimates the Patriots have $50 million in cap space.

I’m gonna ballpark it and say the #Patriots probably have roughly $50 million in cap space right now. Still in a great spot for free agency. https://t.co/xBY3J6Ju5Q — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 13, 2021

They could still potentially lock up center David Andrews, maybe defensive lineman Lawrence Guy, and a young free-agent linebacker with that financial flexibility–and that’s even before creating more cap space by potentially releasing opt-out players like Marcus Cannon and Patrick Chung.

It’s early, but 2021 could be a very different year for the Patriots.

