Patriots’ 2-Time Super Bowl Champion RB Poached by AFC Rival

A longtime New England Patriots veteran has jumped to an AFC rival.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Patriots running back Brandon Bolden is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“The #Raiders are expected to sign former #Patriots RB Brandon Bolden, I’m told,” says Rapoport. “New coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler bring in a familiar face.”

Outside of one season spent with the Miami Dolphins in 2018, Bolden has spent his entire career with the Patriots since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2012. The 32-year-old saw increased playing time during the 2021 season as a result of James White’s early season-ending hip injury.

After sitting out the 2020 season due to COVID-19 opt-out, Bolden posted a banner season at the age of 31. The nine-year veteran posted a career-high 41 catches for 405 yards and two touchdowns.

Bolden also carried the ball 44 times for 226 yards, his highest amount of carries and rushing yards in a single season since 2013.

The veteran back not only saw a career-high 342 snaps, he continued to carve out his yearly role as a special teams ace, seeing 278 snaps on the season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bolden posted a 74.2 offensive grade — 22nd among all running backs — and 78.8 receiving grade, ranking fourth among all backs in the NFL.

Bolden figures to play a role as a specialty/third-down back for the Raiders behind lead backs Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake.

FB Johnson Also Signs With Raiders

Bolden isn’t the only former Patriots player joining Josh McDaniels’ new-look Raiders.

Fullback Jakob Johnson followed Bolden’s path shortly after on Wednesday, March 16. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Johnson is signing a one-year deal with the Raiders.

“Former Patriots’ fullback Jakob Johnson has agreed to a one-year deal with the Raiders, per @DrewJRosenhaus and @NFLrecord. Rejoins Raiders’ HC Josh McDaniels,” says Schefter.

The 27-year-old has played in 37 games while starting 20 of them since entering the league in 2019. Johnson is sparsely used as a playmaker, having just 13 touches over the past three seasons.

However, similar to Bolden, he remains a versatile asset that can be used on offense and on special teams. Johnson played 310 snaps on offense (28%) and 191 snaps on special teams (44%) last season.

Patriots Sign CB Mitchell to 1-Year Deal

The Patriots may not be too active early on in free agency, but they’ve made some moves.

One of the more notable moves the Patriots have made is the signing of Houston Texans cornerback Terrance Mitchell. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Patriots have signed the veteran corner to a one-year deal.

“Former Texans’ CB Terrance Mitchell is signing a one-year, $3 million deal with the New England Patriots, per source,” says Schefter.

The 29-year-old Mitchell has carved out a career as a starter after entering the NFL as a seventh-round draft selection back in 2014. Mitchell has started 49 games over the past five seasons.

While Mitchell certainly has the experience, his production leaves a lot to be desired. According to PFF, Mitchell ranked 103rd of 116 qualifying corners in defensive grade (52.4) in 2021.

The Patriots were seeking cornerback depth following the departure of Pro Bowler J.C. Jackson. The team’s former cornerback bolted New England for a five-year, $82 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers early in free agency.