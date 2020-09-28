Cam Newton’s Eye-Popping Outfit Stole the Show at the Presser

Cam Newton did it again.
Yes, he helped the New England Patriots improve to 2-1, but right now we’re referring to the outfit he wore that stole the show before and after the game.
The Patriots defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 36-20 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough with Newton delivering a solid, but not spectacular performance.
View this post on Instagram
Patriots get the win 36-20 behind a dominant run game and stout defense. Rex Burkhead had 3 TDs Passing Las Vegas Raiders Att Cmp Yds YPA TD Int Lg Sack Loss Rate Derek Carr 32 24 261 8.2 2 0 34 2 12 119.4 New England Patriots Att Cmp Yds YPA TD Int Lg Sack Loss Rate Cam Newton 28 17 162 5.8 1 1 27 2 6 73.8 Rushing Las Vegas Raiders Att Yds Avg Lg TD FD Josh Jacobs 16 71 4.44 13 0 3 Devontae Booker 3 31 10.33 23 0 2 Jalen Richard 1 14 14.00 14 0 1 Derek Carr 2 10 5.00 9 0 1 New England Patriots Att Yds Avg Lg TD FD Sony Michel 9 117 13.00 48 0 3 Rex Burkhead 6 49 8.17 17 2 6 J.J. Taylor 11 43 3.91 9 0 2 Cam Newton 9 27 3.00 21 0 2 Isaiah Zuber 1 13 13.00 13 0 1 N'Keal Harry 1 2 2.00 2 0 0 Julian Edelman 1 -1 -1.00 -1 0 0 Receiving Las Vegas Raiders Rec Yds Avg Lg TD FD Tar YAC Hunter Renfrow 6 84 14.00 26 1 4 9 41 Jalen Richard 3 8 2.67 6 0 0 3 3 Zay Jones 3 32 10.67 13 0 2 3 18 Josh Jacobs 3 12 4.00 5 0 0 4 13 Darren Waller 2 9 4.50 8 0 0 4 1 Nelson Agholor 2 32 16.00 18 0 2 3 6 Foster Moreau 2 25 12.50 24 1 2 2 4 Bryan Edwards 2 48 24.00 34 0 2 3 18 Alec Ingold 1 11 11.00 11 0 1 1 11 New England Patriots Rec Yds Avg Lg TD FD Tar YAC Rex Burkhead 7 49 7.00 15 1 3 10 63 Damiere Byrd 3 27 9.00 23 0 1 3 17 N'Keal Harry 2 34 17.00 27 0 1 4 18 Sony Michel 2 23 11.50 14 0 1 2 24 Julian Edelman 2 23 11.50 15 0 2 6 4 Jakob Johnson 1 6 6.00 6 0 0 1 0 Ryan Izzo 0 0 0.00 0 0 0 1 0 J.J. Taylor 0 0 0.00 0 0 0 1 0
Cam Newton’s Powder Blue Jacket and Cream Pants Getup
Not everyone is capable of pulling off this kind of ensemble. It takes some confidence and swag, and Newton has that in boatloads.
If I wore this, my wife would encourage me to seek some sort of help, but with Newton, he makes you look sideways, like “maybe that’s kind of fly.”
The Capper
The aspect of the outfit that puts it over the top is the placement of the Ace of Spades card in his hat. One of Newton’s many nicknames is Ace Boogie, and this perfectly fits the moniker.
View this post on Instagram
No…Cam didn't hit em with the Ace of Spades card in his hat. Game Over….He won…and so did the Patriots.
The card drew some rave reviews on social media:
Cam Newton putting an ace of spades in his fancy hat may be the coolest thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/oa8hp7oE4h
— B. W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) September 27, 2020
If you’re going to rock something like this, you’ve got to win, and that’s what Newton and Patriots did. They’re one-yard away from being 3-0 but still in solid position heading into a Week 4 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs.
