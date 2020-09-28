Cam Newton’s Eye-Popping Outfit Stole the Show at the Presser

Cam Newton did it again.

Yes, he helped the New England Patriots improve to 2-1, but right now we’re referring to the outfit he wore that stole the show before and after the game.

The Patriots defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 36-20 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough with Newton delivering a solid, but not spectacular performance.

Cam Newton’s Powder Blue Jacket and Cream Pants Getup

Not everyone is capable of pulling off this kind of ensemble. It takes some confidence and swag, and Newton has that in boatloads.

If I wore this, my wife would encourage me to seek some sort of help, but with Newton, he makes you look sideways, like “maybe that’s kind of fly.”

The Capper

The aspect of the outfit that puts it over the top is the placement of the Ace of Spades card in his hat. One of Newton’s many nicknames is Ace Boogie, and this perfectly fits the moniker.

The card drew some rave reviews on social media:

Cam Newton putting an ace of spades in his fancy hat may be the coolest thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/oa8hp7oE4h — B. W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) September 27, 2020

If you’re going to rock something like this, you’ve got to win, and that’s what Newton and Patriots did. They’re one-yard away from being 3-0 but still in solid position heading into a Week 4 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs.

