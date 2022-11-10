Patriots Coach Slated as ‘Next Great Coaching Talent’

T

he New England Patriots are known for being able to build up their staff and help cultivate the head coaches of the future. So, who is the next coach to make the leap to head coach after working under Bill Belichick?

Josh McDaniels is the latest Patriots coach to try their hand at being a head coach. After failing in his first head coaching stint with the Denver Broncos, McDaniels is once again out west coaching the Las Vegas Raiders.

So far in 2022, McDaniels has continued to struggle as a head coach. His Raiders are 2-6 so far this season.

But the Patriots may have another head coaching candidate in DeMarcus Covington. Covington is currently in his sixth season as New England’s defensive line coach. Players love the 33-year-old who was a wide receiver in college.

What Does Bill Belichick Think of Covington?

Recently Belichick took the time to talk about how highly he views the defensive coach.

“DeMarcus does a really good job,” Belichick said in October. “I met him at Chattanooga and kind of got to know him there. Hired him later in that spring. … I’m sure he could coach a lot of positions on defense. Young guy that’s really smart, works hard. Has worked with a lot of different types of players, even on our defensive line. That difference between our interior guys and our outside guys is quite distinct.”

What Do Players Think of Covington?

Belichick isn’t the only one who thinks highly of Covington. The players that the 33-year-old coaches echo Belichick’s sentiments.

“DeMarcus Covington, I would say, he has grown as a leader and also his knowledge of the game,” defensive end Deatrich Wise said in October. “He has the ability to see what other coaches see but also, as a true teacher, break it down (so that) his players can understand what he’s saying and execute as such. And he does a wonderful job reading the room, if we’re like, ‘OK, we’re not feeling the game plan’ … he’s able to (ask), ‘What do you see in the game?’

” … And then in the game, he’ll listen to the player and then he’ll go back and kind of scheme a game plan up that works for that specific player. … He knows how to coach me a little bit different than he coaches (Christian) Barmore, than he coaches (Lawrence Guy).”

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux also had plenty of praise for Covington.

“As a defensive line coach, I think you gotta be a good teacher, and he’s a great teacher,” Godchaux told NESN.com after the Patriots’ Week 8 road win over the New York Jets. “He’s able to teach us and apply it to the field. Most coaches expect you to know it, especially guys coming in from college. … Some (players) just don’t really know it. You gotta coach them up, you gotta teach them how to do it.

“Some coaches think they got all the answers,” Godchaux added. “Nobody has all the answers, even the greatest of all time. Bill Belichick will tell you the same thing. But you gotta be willing to take some feedback from your players. I feel like, as a coach, when you feel like you got all the answers, you’re not really helping us get better and you’re not getting better yourself.”

Godchaux later stated that he believes Covington is head coach material.

“Head coach,” Godchaux confidently said. “He’s so detailed — great head coach one day.”