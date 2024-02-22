Patriots Tabbed as Landing Spot for Top Offensive Tackle

For the second consecutive season, the New England Patriots grappled with instability at the right tackle position, a crucial spot in protecting the quarterback. The solution for 2024 may come via free agency.

Matt Bowen of ESPN.com made a list of the best fits for the top 50 free agents in the NFL, and one of his choices could be the first step in the Patriots rebuild of their offensive line.

Bowen listed Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams, ranked as the 30th-best free agent, as an excellent option for the Patriots to target in free agency.

“With both starting tackles — Mike Onwenu and Trent Brown — set to hit free agency, the Patriots could shore up the edges of the OL with Williams, a Bengals mainstay this past season. Despite his lack of upper-tier power and length, Williams wins with technique, gaining depth to create blocking angles and pass-set lines. He’d start at the right tackle spot for New England”, Bowen wrote.

Look at Jonah Williams here. Hustles down the field and gets a block that guides Mixon to the first down. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/uABoScwVIx — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) October 5, 2020

Two Patriots linemen who are now free agents made Bowen’s list, with Mike Onwenu ranking 26th and Trent Brown ranking 41st, respectively.

How Does Jonah Williams Fit in New England?

With the impending departure of Trent Brown to free agency and the uncertainty surrounding the potential loss of Mike Onwenu, Williams emerges as an attractive addition to the Patriots roster. His versatility and skill set make him a valuable asset capable of seamlessly transitioning into various roles along the offensive line.

Should Onwenu choose to depart, Williams could step in seamlessly at left tackle, providing stability and reliability to protect the quarterback’s blind side. His experience and proficiency in pass protection would be invaluable in anchoring the Patriots’ offensive line against formidable opposing defenses.

Patriots 2023 offensive line grades: Trent Brown: 81.2

Cole Strange: 64.6

David Andrews: 71.2

Sidy Sow: 65.3

Mike Onwenu: 73.8 pic.twitter.com/jzaJZU6qgR — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) February 21, 2024

Ideally, if the Patriots resign or franchise tag Onwenu, Williams could seamlessly slot into the right tackle position, further solidifying the team’s offensive line depth and providing additional protection for the quarterback. His adaptability and versatility would allow the Patriots to maintain continuity and effectiveness in their offensive schemes, regardless of personnel changes.

Rebuilding the offensive line is a crucial focal point for the Patriots in free agency and the draft, mainly since new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt has already expressed his commitment to establishing a dominant run game.

Patriots Offensive Line Woes in 2023

The tumult began with Riley Reiff’s placement on the injured reserve at the start of the season, leaving the Patriots searching for a reliable replacement. Calvin Anderson initially filled the role but struggled after missing significant off-season time due to illness, yielding five quarterback hits and a sack in just two games. Vederian Lowe‘s subsequent stint at right tackle didn’t fare much better, with four sacks allowed in five starts, prompting further reshuffling.

The situation only stabilized when Onwenu transitioned to right tackle, where he provided more stability, allowing just three sacks and one quarterback hit in 11 starts. However, the left tackle position presented its challenges, with Trent Brown’s stellar play marred by injuries that limited his availability. Despite his solid performance when healthy, Brown’s vocal frustrations and recurring injuries suggest an uncertain future with the Patriots.

Mike Onwenu walloping dudes has been one of the biggest highlights of this Patriots season. https://t.co/orQCADtGwr — Zack Cox (@zm_cox) October 6, 2020

With Brown’s departure likely imminent, the Patriots face a critical decision in solidifying their offensive line, particularly at left tackle. Onwenu emerges as a priority re-signing, given his success at right tackle, although securing his services may require significant financial investment or applying the franchise tag. In the event of Onwenu’s retention, the Patriots still face a pressing need at left tackle, prompting consideration of available free agents and potential draft prospects.

Building Through the Draft

The Patriots must also explore the draft to solve their offensive line woes. With the No. 3 overall pick and subsequent selections, they can acquire impact rookies, potentially targeting a tackle in the early rounds. The depth of talent at the offensive tackle position in this draft class offers enticing prospects for the Patriots to consider, potentially influencing their approach to free agency.

Ultimately, the Patriots must adopt an aggressive stance in addressing their roster deficiencies this offseason, focusing on fortifying the offensive line to safeguard their quarterback and establish a power-running game. With ample draft capital and salary cap flexibility, they possess the means to execute significant roster upgrades, but success will hinge on their strategic decision-making and execution.