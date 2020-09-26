Patriots Get Terrible Injury News Ahead of Week 3 Game Vs. Raiders

The New England Patriots will be without two major contributors on offense on Sunday vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

Per Friday’s final injury report, James White (who lost his father to a car accident earlier in the week) is still out, and starting center David Andrews will miss the game as well with a broken knuckle on his right hand.

Here is a look at the complete injury report for both teams:

Andrews Tried to Get Ready to Play, But Decided to Sit Out

Despite his efforts to work through the injury, and even experimenting with snapping the ball with his opposite hand, Andrews couldn’t get cleared to play.

In fact, he had surgery to repair the injury, but it was too much for him to carry into the Week 3 matchup, per Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer:

Big hit for Patriots and Cam as starting center David Andrews broke thumb on his snapping hand and actually had surgery on it this week. Trying to snap with other hand but likely out this week and potentially more @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) September 25, 2020

Per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Andrews’ teammate Isaiah Wynn, had this to say about Andrews’ importance to the team.

He’s the piece that holds it all together as the center. With all his knowledge, he’s very reliable. When we don’t know something, he knows the answer to it. Just him being the key piece has been helpful and great.

Andrews is one of the team captains, an emotional leader and as the center, he has a larger responsibility at the line of scrimmage. Cam Newton has been great all season, but Andrews’ steadiness and his ability to work well with him has to be a factor.

Who Replaces Andrews in the Starting Lineup?

The leading candidate to step in for Andrews is Hjalte Froholdt, a 2019 fourth-round draft choice from Arkansas who spent all of last year on injured reserve. He has seen some opportunities this year, but is very green.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said this of the second-year-pro:

“He’s been able to be out on the field every day and work hard and continue to get better since we’ve had the opportunity to begin practicing. He’s still a young player that has a lot of room to grow and works very hard at it.”

He may need to show that work ethic on Sunday.

