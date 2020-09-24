Patriots Have Major Injury Concern Heading Into Week 3 Vs. Raiders

The New England Patriots could be without one of their most important offensive players on Sunday vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

Center David Andrews showed up on the team’s injury report on Wednesday, and he did not practice as he is reportedly suffering from an injured hand.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Andrews Has Been a Major Reason for the Patriots’ Success

The Patriots’ offensive line has been strong in both of the team’s games this season, and a lot of the credit has to go to Andrews. He’s one of the team captains and has worked well to nullify pressure up the middle on Cam Newton, and he’s worked in tandem with Joe Thuney and rookie Michael Onwenu to clear running lanes for Sony Michel between the tackles.

If Andrews can’t go, the Patriots will have to look to their bench for a replacement, but some believe the team will look to slide someone over to center rather than turning to Hjalte Froholdt, the man listed as Andrews’ backup.

CLNS’ Evan Lazar sees either Thuney or Onwenu likely moving over.

As many NFL teams do, the #Patriots cross-train their lineman at all five spots during practice for these emergency cases. Onwenu played center in camp a bit. Game is a totally different animal than practice, of course. https://t.co/Y1I5V2ZrMn — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) September 23, 2020

While this is obviously an option, there is something to be said for playing someone out of position as a means to fill in for injured players. In some cases, you’re weakening two positions rather than one with this approach. If you’re already accepting the fact that you’re going to a second-string center, that’s one downgrade. Moving someone to center to from guard or tackle likely means you’ll get a lower-quality performance there, and something similar when the backup steps in for them at their position.

We’ll see how the Patriots approach it on Sunday if Andrews can’t go.

Andrews’ Injury History

After missing all of 2019 with blood clots, the last thing Andrews probably wants to do is miss any games in 2020. That said, it could be worse and more serious. Because of that, it may be wise to have him sit if it’ll help to decrease the chances he could suffer a more serious injury while playing at less than 100 percent.

If Andrews is out, it would be the first injury the Patriots have suffered on the offensive side of the ball that kept a player out of action in 2020.

Also Read: