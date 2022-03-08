Patriots Have ‘Great Interest’ in Signing 4-Time Pro Bowl WR

The New England Patriots appear determined to add a true No. 1 wide receiver to the mix.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Patriots have “great interest” in signing Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper if he becomes available. The Patriots’ AFC East rival, the Miami Dolphins, also have an interest in making a run at Cooper.

“Both the #Patriots and #Dolphins would have great interest in signing Amari Cooper if he’s released by the #Cowboys, per sources,” says Schultz.

As Schultz notes, the Patriots envision Cooper as a true No. 1 wide receiver to pair up with quarterback Mac Jones, who will be entering his second season.

“Bill Belichick sees him as a true No. 1 for Mac Jones, while Miami wants to add another downfield weapon alongside Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker,” explains Schultz.

Cooper is still a member of the Cowboys, but Dallas is expected to move on from the 27-year-old receiver. As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are expected to release Cooper. The four-time Pro Bowl receiver is due to earn $20 million during the 2022 season.

“The Dallas Cowboys are “likely” to release wide receiver Amari Cooper by the start of the new league year,” said Schefter on Friday, March 4.

“Cooper is due $20 million in fully guaranteed money on the fifth day of the new league year, March 20,” continued Schefter. “The Cowboys designed Cooper’s $100 million contract in a way in which they could get out of the deal for a relative pittance after two seasons. If they cut Cooper, he would count $6 million against the salary cap, not $22 million.”

Patriots Seeking True No. 1 Receiver

Cooper is one of the most accomplished receivers in the league, but his production has not matched his salary. The eighth-year receiver posted just 68 receptions for 865 yards this season. Over the course of a full season, those were the worst numbers Cooper posted since his 2017 campaign with the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, when Cooper is at his peak, he’s one of the best receivers in the league. He’s put together five 1,000-yard seasons and posted an 84.2 offensive grade during the 2019 season, ninth-best among all receivers, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Patriots are currently looking to upgrade at the receiver position after going through a 2021 campaign with Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor as their top receivers. As reported by Greg A. Bedard of The Boston Sports Journal, New England is also looking to acquire Carolina Panthers receiver Robby Anderson.

Bedard: Patriots Not Interested in Cooper

While speaking of the Patriots’ interest in Anderson, Bedard also reported the opposite of what Schultz is reporting. According to Bedard, he doesn’t expect New England to have much “initial interest” in Cooper once he becomes available.

“It was also reported Friday that the Cowboys are likely to release WR Amari Cooper,” says Bedard. “I would not expect the Patriots to have much initial interest, especially if Cooper thinks he should make the $20 million he was scheduled the next three years.”

We’ll see whether or not the Patriots make a run at Cooper if/when he becomes a free agent. But at the very least, it looks like New England is interested in acquiring a true go-to receiver heading into Jones’ sophomore season under center.