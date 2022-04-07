Patriots Legend Takes Shot at Organization

T

he New England Patriots aren’t exactly known for spending money on big-name players (up until last year) and a future Hall of Famer took a shot at the organization for their lack of spending.

Rob Gronkowski appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Show and the host asked about players knowing if they are about to hit a performance-based bonus and ensuring that they are reached. The legendary tight end decided to use the question as an opportunity to take a shot at his former employer.

Rob Gronkowski on the #Bucs leaving him in the game to get his catch bonus last season: "I've seen that happen before. Not with the Patriots, though. They'll probably pull you before you hit that bonus there…" "I shouldn't have said that." 😂pic.twitter.com/p6ohcaT2gQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 7, 2022

“I’ve seen that happen before,” Gronkowski said. “Not with the Patriots though. They’ll probably pull you before you hit that bonus there…”

The tight end followed the statement up by stating that he probably shouldn’t have said that about the organization.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

New England’s Spending History

Now there are numerous examples of the Patriots not wanting to break open the checkbook. The organization is known for letting players walk instead of overpaying them.

New England thought it was better to allow safety Lawyer Milloy to sign with fellow members of the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills than overpay him at the age of 30. The move allowed the Patriots to gain crucial cap space just before the start of the season.

“I think I went to my fourth Pro Bowl in five years and then I was given an ultimatum: either take a pay cut or leave it,” Milloy told WEEI in 2020. “That was up to discussion. I had good representation with Carl Poston and went the whole offseason — the last time I talked to Bill was in June right before the veteran (time) when you can go out and seek another team and we had a discussion. He said basically, ‘the worst-case scenario is you play out this year and we have to revisit it after the season.’

“So me and my representation were in agreement with that and the Friday after the last preseason game he pulled me into the office and gives me the same ultimatum: I have until Monday to think about it. Guys get released or have these situations come up all the time, it was just the way he handled it, trying to wait until the Monday before the first game, which really disgusted me.

Then there is the case of Logan Mankins who actually called out the organization over how they dealt with his contract.

“After the 2008 season, me and my agent approached the Patriots about an extension and I was told that Mr. Kraft did not want to do an extension because of the [uncertain collective bargaining agreement],” Mankins told ESPN in 2010. “I was asked to play ’09 out, and that they would address the contract during the uncapped year. I’m a team player, I took them at their word, and I felt I played out an undervalued contract.

“That’s the big thing,” he continued. “Right now, this is about principle with me and keeping your word and how you treat people. This is what I thought the foundation of the Patriots was built on. Apparently, I was wrong. Growing up, I was taught a man’s word is his bond. Obviously this isn’t the case with the Patriots.”

A Change in Mentality

In recent years, the willingness to spend has increased. In 2021 the Patriots signed free agents Jalen Mills, Nelson Agholor, Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, and Matthew Judon. New England spent a guaranteed $163 million in unrestricted free agency that offseason.

The results of the spending spree are yet to be determined. The Patriots were knocked out in the Wild Card Round of the Playoffs by the Buffalo Bills in 2021. New England finished the regular season with a 10-7 record.

This year could be more mediocrity for Patriots fans as they are projected to have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL. While New England has acquired the likes of DeVante Parker and Mack Wilson, but have remained relatively quiet compared to last offseason.

So even though it has been three years since the tight end has played for the Pats, there still appears to be some sour grapes between the New England Patriots and Rob Gronkowski.