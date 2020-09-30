Patriots Players React To Trump-Biden Presidential Debate on Twitter

The United States Presidential Debate was trending all over social media on Tuesday.

There were hot takes all around as both President Donald Trump and former Vice President and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden traded arguments and barbs at each other while the world looked on.

Many of the New England Patriots players took to social media to voice their opinions about the things being said by both candidates.

Patriots Players React to Trump-Biden Presidential Debate

Please Vote! — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) September 30, 2020

Does anyone else feel embarrassed as a country right now? 👀

Asking for a friend… — Brandon Copeland (@bcope51) September 30, 2020

This cannot be real… — Damien Harris (@DHx34) September 30, 2020

My TL talking about this debate and bruh pic.twitter.com/ZB7j2Xxr0G — Brandon Bolden (@BB_HulkSmash) September 30, 2020

There are likely people on different sides of the political landscape on the Patriots’ roster. As a matter of fact, head coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft have long been Trump supporters while it is safe to say the vast majority of the players on the team are not.

Despite this obvious difference in political allegiance, Belichick and Kraft have been able to work well with players over the years. There is no reason to expect that will be any different this year–even with obvious tensions rising as we get closer to the election in November.

Patriots Players Have Strongly Encouraged Fans to Exercise Their Right to Vote

For weeks, Patriots players have taken to social media to encourage people to vote.

Based on the outcry from the American public on social media, it’s clear more than ever, the message from the Patriots players and many others in the NFL, this is an election where you must make sure you make it a priority to get to the polls and vote.

