Patriots Support Boston Celtics Ahead of Game 4 [LOOK]

T

he New England Patriots just started Organized Team Activities but another Boston team is in the heat of the playoffs.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

The Boston Celtics are about to play Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The C’s are currently down 2-1 in the series but are just three wins away from reaching the NBA Finals and play in Boston on Monday night.

In Boston, the sports community is rather tight-knit. It’s common for teams to wear other local team gear and that was the case at Patriots OTA’s on Monday.

Bill Belichick also added a “Go C’s tonight” in his press conference with the media.

The Patriots have had a constant presence at the playoff games in Boston so far. Damien Harris, Kendrick Bourne, Mac Jones have been seen at games so far this spring. Also, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft have been seen at games.

Overall supporting the local teams have become a way for teammates to bond with one another. Jonnu Smith said that whether it be a baseball game, hockey game, or going to watch the Celtics, these outings have been great ways to bond with teammates.

Jonnu Smith says going to Red Sox, Bruins, and Celtics games has been a big point of team bonding for the Patriots — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) May 23, 2022

The Start of OTA’s

It was a special day for the Patriots on Monday. It was the beginning of OTA’s and a lot of veteran players were present. While the likes of Devin McCourty, Jonnu Smith, and Mac Jones were present at practice, one player was nowhere to be seen. N’Keal Harry decided not to show up to OTA’s this season. Along with Harry, Matt Judon, Isaiah Wynn, and Lawrence Guy were also not at OTA’s on Monday.

“It is what it is,” Belichick said when asked about the attendance on Monday. “All the guys that are here are working hard and improving. The guys that aren’t here, I’m sure they’re working hard too.”

Harry appears to be on the outside looking in regards to playing time in 2022. New England has made improvements at wide receiver with the acquisition of DeVante Parker (who was present at OTA’s) along with the selection of Tyquan Thornton in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Role Reversal

The Celtics have supported the Patriots in the past.

One of the more viral moments where a Boston player sported a Patriots jersey was Terry Rozier rocking a Drew Bledsoe jersey in the 2018 playoffs when the Celtics were squaring off against the Miami Bucks. The gesture was Rozier’s way of continuing to throw shade at Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe.

The Patriots weren’t the only local professional team to support the C’s ahead of Game 4. The Boston Red Sox were decked out in Celtics gear as they prepared for a road trip prior to Monday’s game against the Heat.

There is no other sports city such as Boston. The sense of community and support for other teams seems to be at a whole other level compared to the rest of the country. With that comes the pressure of constant championship aspirations with fans always expecting teams to play at a high level.

Patriots fans will be hoping that once the winter arrives and the NFL postseason begins, other Boston sports teams will be wearing Patriots jerseys as they look to make a run in the AFC.