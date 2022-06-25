Patriots Team Captain Restructures Contract: Report

A

New England Patriots team captain is doing the franchise a favor.

It was announced on Friday that David Andrews would restructure his deal ahead of the 2022 NFL season. ESPN’s Field Yates was the first to report the news. With the move, the Patriots created $2.1 million in 2022 cap space.

“The Patriots restructured the contract of C David Andrews, creating $2.1M in 2022 cap space by converting $3.15M of compensation into a signing bonus, per source,” Yates stated. “Andrews’ updated 2022 cap charge: $4.275M.”

Andrews last signed a contract in the spring of 2021. The four-year deal runs through the 2024 season and could become an unrestricted free agent at the age of 32.

How Much Cap Space Does New England Have Now?

The Patriots still don’t have a ton of cap space to work with this season. Cap expert Miguel Benzan estimates that New England has $359,634 in cap space after the move.

My new Patriots salary cap space number after the David Andrews restructure and yesterday's signings of three draft picks is $359,634 – a $217,354 increase. — Miguel Benzan Cap Space Equals 359,634 (@patscap) June 24, 2022

Still, New England has been able to make some moves as of late. The Patriots signed Cole Strange, Tyquan Thornton, and Bailey Zappe to their rookie deals. With the deals in place, New England has signed all of their 2022 draft class.

But the franchise will still likely need to make some moves as it inches closer to the regular season. Less than $500,000 isn’t a whole lot to spend if the Patriots need to make a move in the regular season or replaced an injured player.

What Will Andrews’ Role Be in 2022?

Whether it be on or off the field, Andrews will be a leader for New England. On the offensive line, he will be leading the way after the departure of Shaq Mason. Andrews will likely be flanked by youngsters in Cole Strange, Michael Onwenu, and Isaiah Wynn.

Andrews has been impressed by one of those youngsters as he praised Strange during minicamp.

“I think Cole’s doing a great job,” Andrews told reporters via NBC Sports Boston. “I remember what it was like being a rookie. So, there’s a lot on his plate. I think he’s done a good job, coming in and really working hard. Trying to learn it. Obviously, the biggest jumps, you know, really come in training camp.

“But, you know, he’s done a good job. He works really hard. But like all of us, we’ve got a long way to go.”

While all the positions on the offensive line are important, the center works the closest with the quarterback. In a crucial year for Mac Jones, Andrews and the offensive line will need to step up.

Jones is entering his second NFL season after an impressive start to his career. He led all rookies with 22 passing touchdowns. The Patriots quarterback will be looking to show that it wasn’t a fluke and take the next step in his NFL career.

So Andrews did the Patriots a favor by reworking his contract and allowing for New England to create some cap space. He will play a crucial role in the success of the Patriots as he protects Jones and is a leader on and off the field.