Patriots Were ‘Most Aggressive’ Team in Former 1st Round Pick Sweepstakes

T

he New England Patriots made a splash this offseason by acquiring DeVante Parker from the Miami Dolphins and it appears that they did all that they could to bring him on to the team.

New England sent a 2023 third-round draft pick to Miami in exchange for Parker as well as a 2022 fifth-round pick. Making a move with an AFC East rival shows just how dedicated the Patriots were to getting Parker.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier spoke to the media ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft and gave some insight on the Parker trade.

Dolphins received multiple calls about DeVante Parker after trading for Tyreek Hill — Grier said the Patriots were the "most aggressive" — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) April 20, 2022

Parker is a quality wide receiver so it makes sense that New England wanted him. Even though he is coming off of a down year where he only had 40 catches for 515 yards and two touchdowns, Parker is only three seasons removed from putting up over 1,200 yards and reaching the end zone on nine occasions.

Parker is the deep threat that New England has been looking for. He can take the top off of defenses and is a truly talented pass catcher. Pairing him with Mac Jones could take the offense from mediocrity to greatness.

The Patriots Needed DeVante Parker

While the Patriots have some quality wide receivers, it isn’t that surprising that they would be so aggressive in trying to get Parker.

Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne lead the way for New England’s passing game in 2021. Meyers led the team in receptions and yards with 83 catches for 866 yards while Bourne led the team in touchdowns with 5 TDs.

But both of these players aren’t the type of player that Parker is. Both Bourne and Meyers have yet to eclipse 1,000 yards in a season. Also, both players seem better used in the short to intermediate passing game compared to Parker.

While Bourne had a 75-yard touchdown last season, he’s a bit smaller than Parker. With New England’s newest wide receiver standing at six-foot three inches and Bourne falling two inches shorter, Parker is better equipped to win jump balls and take the top off of opposing defenses.

Parker will be the top receiver for the Patriots in 2022. This should open up more opportunities for Bourne and Meyers as they line up against lower-caliber corners.

Inter-Division Trade

Also, the fact that the Dolphins made a trade with a fellow member of the AFC East likely had to affect New England’s aggression in negotiations. Making trades in the division isn’t a regular occurrence as whoever is traded away will face their old team twice in the following season.

Considering that teams will have to face whoever they trade away for the foreseeable future, it is likely that the Patriots had to pay a premium to acquire Parker.

Still, inter-division trades have become more common in the NFL.

“You’ve seen over the years more teams doing inter-division trades,” Grier told reporters. “Which, before, when I first started here, you’d never do that. I think the last time we did it was with our current receiver coach (Wes Welker) — which didn’t turn out well for us then.”

It is a new day in New England. The organization isn’t sitting back and waiting for players to come to them. They are being aggressive and when they find a player they like, they will do everything they can to get them.