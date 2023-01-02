Patriots May Have to Write ‘Blank Check’ to Keep Breakout Star

Matthew Judon may not be a general manager, but he certainly understands how deals get done in the NFL.

Signed to a four-year, $54.5 million contract on the first day of free agency in 2021, the former Baltimore Ravens linebacker has undoubtedly been one of the best acquisitions of the Bill Belichick era. And if the Pro Bowl pass rusher is as successful at assessing a teammate’s value as he is at defeating offensive tackles, the New England Patriots better prepare to pay up to retain a homegrown star.

With Kyle Dugger providing a critical pick-six in a 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins, Judon gave a bold prediction about the star safety’s financial future.

“I think you’re going to have to write Kyle a blank check,” the veteran linebacker said in his post-game press conference. “That’s how good he is right there. Just for him to get that interception and then turn it into offense, that’s a one-man band.”

Of course, delivering big plays has been a consistent theme this season for the third-year defensive back. Dugger showed excellent anticipation and athleticism by intercepting a screen pass and returning it 19 yards for a touchdown in New England’s Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 2020 second-round pick also scored on a 59-yard fumble return during a Week 5 shutout against the Detroit Lions. And even though Dugger’s breakout campaign did not lead to a Pro Bowl berth, Kendrick Bourne believes his younger teammate deserved the honor.

“Kyle is very elite,” the veteran receiver told MassLive’s Mark Daniels. “Just so much awareness. The way he runs the ball–it’s kind of crazy. He has more touchdowns than some offensive guys. He’s been playing at a Pro Bowl level all year. I think he should be a Pro Bowler.”

Kyle Dugger Has Set Himself Up to Sign a Lucrative Second Contract

After entering the league as a small-school prospect who had to prove he could keep up against superior competition, Dugger has developed into one of the Patriots’ top playmakers. With 228 tackles, seven interceptions, and 13 passes defended in 43 career games, the former Lenoir-Rhyne standout has cemented his case as a key building block in New England.

Although Dugger has been one of the league’s best bargains, he has positioned himself to land a major raise.

All he does is make plays. With #Patriots safety Kyle Dugger on remaining in the playoff mix, his pick 6 and a defense that scores just about every week. pic.twitter.com/BpjsVVjcps — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 1, 2023

With only one year remaining on his rookie deal, the big-bodied safety should become one of the highest-paid players at his position in the near future. Derwin James leads the way with an average annual salary of $19.1 million, with Minkah Fitzpatrick ($18.4 million) and Jamal Adams ($17.7 million) right behind.

Dugger’s next contract may not put him above that trio, but he can expect a sizable increase from the $1.75 million salary he’s scheduled to make in 2023.

Patriots Have Several Other Players Who Need New Deals

Belichick and the rest of the front office face an interesting offseason. After all, Dugger isn’t the only starter with a contract situation that needs to be addressed sooner than later.

What will the team do with Jakobi Meyers? The reliable receiver is by no means a star, but he has been an integral member of the offense since 2020.

Will Meyers sign an extension and continue catching passes from Mac Jones? Or will Belichick let a solid-but-unspectacular player take his talents elsewhere if the price gets too high?

Will impending free agents Devin McCourty and Jonathan Jones still call New England home? Or will two valuable pieces of an excellent secondary find themselves wearing different uniforms in 2023?

Needless to say, New England’s roster could look significantly different next season.