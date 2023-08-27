Patriots Trade RB to Browns for Offensive Line Help: Report

Bill Belichick knew the New England Patriots needed help at offensive tackle, even if it meant sacrificing a member of the running back rotation, so the head coach went to his former team the Cleveland Browns for help.

The Patriots traded running back Pierre Strong Jr. for tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. on Sunday, August 27, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Trade: The #Patriots have traded RB Pierre Strong Jr to the #Browns in exchange for OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr., sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2023

Wheatley, who went undrafted in 2020, converted from tight end to tackle during a collegiate career that took in stops with both Michigan and Stony Brook. The 26-year-old was on the practice squad for the Browns in 2022.

Strong. New England’s fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, carried the ball 10 times as a rookie, rushed for 100 yards and scored a touchdown. He also chipped in with seven catches for 42 yards, but his versatility was no longer needed after the Patriots signed former Dallas Cowboys’ Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott to complement lead workhorse Rhamondre Stevenson.

Elliott’s arrival settled the pecking order in the backfield, but Belichick, who coached the Browns from 1991-95, still needed reinforcements at the edges of the offensive line. Tackles Trent Brown, Calvin Anderson and Riley Reiff have all dealt with injuries this offseason, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

This article will be updated.