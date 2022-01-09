Patriots QB Mac Jones’ Girlfriend Reveals Game Day Outfit on Instagram

When the New England Patriots (10-6) take on the Miami Dolphins (8-8) for their game of the regular season, quarterback Mac Jones will have his No. 1 fan cheering him in the stands, girlfriend Sophie Scott.

Hours before kickoff on Sunday, January 9, Scott took to Instagram to show her support for Jones and the Patriots, revealing that she was in Miami to watch her boyfriend play in person against the Dolphins in Week 18.

Scott, who’s been dating Jones since September 2019, regularly attends games at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, but she also makes a dedicated effort to be present for the Patriots’ away games, as well.

For Sunday’s matchup against the Dolphins, the 21-year-old social media influencer revealed on her Instagram stories that she was not only going to watch the Patriots play in enemy territory, but she would be proudly rocking her man’s No.10 jersey at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Scott Relocated to England After Jones Was Drafted by the Patriots

Scott, who’s originally from St. Louis, Missouri, first met Jones while they were students at the Univesity of Alabama. At college, she studied kinesiology and exercise science according to her LinkedIn profile, and while still in school, started working as a physical therapy and occupational therapy aid at the University Orthopaedic Clinic & Spine Center in Tuscaloosa.

While her LinkedIn profile states that she still works in the Alabama area, she announced on Instagram that she was taking a “one-way flight” to New England after Jones was drafted by the Patriots as their No. 15 overall pick the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Since then, Scott has traveled across America to watch Jones play and appears to have since leaned into her career as an Instagram model and influencer. Scott has paid partnerships with Harbor One Bank, These Three Boutique, Bella Dal, and more.

Jones Credited Scott For Helping Him Learn the Patriots Playbook

Sophie Scott is the real MVP keeping Mac Jones in check 😂 pic.twitter.com/U3RSh6VevM — Patriots Nation (@PatsNationCP) September 7, 2021

Acclimating to the NFL and learning head coach Bill Belichick’s entire playbooks is no easy feat for a rookie quarterback, but Jones said Scott was a huge help in getting him ready and acclimated in Foxborough.

After Jones beat out Cam Newton for the starting quarterback position, Jones appeared on Lou erloni and Christian Fauria’s The MFer podcast on WEEI and explained how he recruited his girlfriend to help him study and prepare for Week 1.

“I’ve kind of found stuff that works for me,” Jones said. “I’ve learned from a lot of older guys on the team, just ‘Hey, how did you do this? How did you learn all these plays?’ And it just takes a little bit of time, but I spent a lot of time doing it when I first got here, and obviously every day I stick to my schedule and I just try and break it down and watch film, but also focus on the things that we want to do.”

As for Scott’s assistance, “She does a good job,” Jones continued. “Most of the time she just walks through [plays] in the yard. Yeah, she helps me a lot.”

While the hosts had trouble picturing the couple in the backyard running plays, Jones confirmed, “We do walkthroughs. I just kind of do them with her and throw into a net.”

