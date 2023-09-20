Patriots Re-Sign Recently Waived QB in Another Surprise Move

Hey, why not? That seems to be the approach to the Patriots’ quarterback spots behind starter Mac Jones this year, so it should come as no surprise that the Patriots added another hey-why-not moment to the ledger this week.

They brought back Matt Corral to the team’s practice squad, according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. On Tuesday, Kyed tweeted, “Source: The Patriots are signing QB Matt Corral back to their practice squad. Team gets to keep working with him after he cleared waivers today.”

Yeah, the same Corral who apparently had gone AWOL shortly after he was signed to be Jones’ backup. The same Corral who was supposed to be the Patriots’ surprise curveball move after they shocked the league by waiving both Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham when making their 53-man roster cuts.

Corral had participated in three New England practices then stopped showing up. The Patriots cut him, as well as recently signed quarterback Ian Book, to start the week but now, have brought Corral—a 2022 third-round pick of the Panthers—back into the fold, third on the depth chart behind Jones and Zappe.

Corral Not Ready for Backup Role

Corral has talent, and that’s what drew the Pats to him in the first place. But there is precious little else on his register—he has not appeared in an NFL game yet, having suffered a foot injury last year in preseason.

Just after the Patriots signed Corral, Panthers beat writer Joe Person of The Athletic, talked with Patriots insider Tom Curran about Corral. Even if Corral had no outside issues, just going by his development, it was clear Carolina did not think he was ready for a prominent role.

“The Panthers think he is at least a year away from being someone who can help them if he was pressed into service with an injury or whatever,” Person said. “A lot of that is because he did not run a real complex offense at Ole Miss under (coach) Lane Kiffin. It was not completely simplified but it was not what you would call pro-ready type stuff. Then, he doesn’t get any time last year (because of the injury).”

Personal Issues Weighing on Corral?

Whether Corral can play is one thing, but that question is probably not as important as whatever it is that is going on with him personally. Young players who are in need of opportunities and must show professionalism don’t simply walk out on their teams.

After Corral did not show up for practice two weeks ago, the Patriots placed him on the little-used “exempt/left squad” list. Patriots coach Bill Belichick had little to say on the subject at the time.

“He’s on exempt status. I don’t have any comment on it,” Belichick said when asked about Corral. “That’s a personal matter.”

Whatever that matter is, the Patriots apparently feel Corral has addressed it to their satisfaction. He’s back on the depth chart, but stay tuned: you never know where the Patriots QB drama is going to lead next.

