Patriots Players React to Quarterback Decisions

New England Patriots players only have one quarterback to work with as of the morning of Wednesday, August 30.

It surprised longtime Patriots special teams player Matthew Slater, but he — and others — expressed confidence in Mac Jones. New England’s releases of Bailey Zappe, Malik Cunningham, and Trace McSorley left Jones as the lone quarterback.

A third-year starter, Jones had a subpar sophomore campaign in 2022, which sparked rumors of him losing his job. Zappe looked like a challenger to Jones throughout the offseason because of an impressive rookie year, but the competition never came to fruition amid Zappe’s preseason struggles.

“Obviously, Mac is our quarterback. We’ve got a lot of belief in him,” Patriots special teams standout Matthew Slater told reporters on Tuesday, August 29. “We support him. I’m sure, and I don’t know much, but I’m sure there will be another quarterback at some point and time. You don’t usually go into a game with one quarterback.” Mac Jones was happy for Bailey Zappe after he threw a TD 🤝 📺: Bears-Patriots on ESPN pic.twitter.com/GsYp6zoecb — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 25, 2022

“But Mac’s done a tremendous job of working and improving in all facets on the field and off the field. We all have a great deal of confidence in him moving forward,” Slater added. New England selected Jones with the No. 15 in the 2021 NFL Draft. He shined as a rookie with 3,801 yards passing for 22 touchdowns versus 13 interceptions, but he dipped to 2,997 yards and 14 touchdowns versus 11 picks in 2022. Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki, who signed with the team this year, believes Jones will shine again. Gesicki spent the past two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. “He makes it fun to go out there and play,” Gesicki told the media on Tuesday. “We’re always joking around, but when it’s time to lock in, he’s leading the offense and has done a great job. “He throws a really catchable ball, has really good timing and understands concepts, spacing and routes. He understands when guys are getting ready to break based off of leverage and all that kind of stuff. It’s been awesome going through training camp with him,” Gesicki added.

Patriots’ Matthew Slater Confident in Bailey Zappe’s Future

Slater, who saw Zappe ignite the Patriots in two starts last season, believes Zappe has a bright future ahead despite the release.

“I know [Zappe] will land on his feet and do a great job,” Slater said. “And I also trust that coach [Bill Belichick] is doing what’s in the best interest of the football team and putting us in the best position to have success. So, you know, mixed emotions on that. I love Bailey, he knows how I feel about him. He’s one of my favorite kids of all time.”

Zappe could return to the Patriots if he clears waivers on Wednesday afternoon. ESPN’s Diana Russini and The Athletic’s Jeff Howe both reported that the Patriots plan to retain Zappe as the backup to Jones.

If that happens, Zappe would land on the practice squad first. The Patriots completed their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday with the cutdowns from 90 players.

If the Patriots can’t claim Zappe off of waivers, the team will turn elsewhere for a backup. Russini wrote that the Patriots are “working through a list of who will be available” in that event.