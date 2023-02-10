Radio Legend Doesn’t Believe in Mac Jones

After a difficult 2022 season for the New England Patriots and Mac Jones, fans and pundits are starting to wonder if Jones is the right guy for New England.

Radio legend Chris “Mad Dog” Russo gave his take on the matter when making an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

“I haven’t followed the Patriots from a fan base perspective. I understand though, coordinator Patricia, Judge failed head coaches,” Russo said. “That’s a disgrace. You know, I think Belichick…I still think he can coach a football team. So he can coach my team. Maybe a little too confident that he can figure out a way to handle his coaching staff without the “particulars with the coordinators on either side”. But I don’t know if Mac Jones is the answer at the position. They don’t have a great wide receiver. Right?”

Mac Jones Took a Step Back in 2022 With the New England Patriots

Between on-field performance and injuries, 2022 was a difficult season for Jones. After making the Pro Bowl in his rookie season, Jones threw for less than 3,000 yards and 14 touchdowns while tossing 11 interceptions per Pro Football Reference.

While Jones deserves some blame, he was dealt a difficult hand. With Matt Patricia and Joe Judge running the offense, the entire unit struggled. Now that Bill O’Brien is the offensive coordinator heading into 2023, fans are hoping for a bounce-back performance by the Patriots offense.

Matthew Judon Believes That Mac Jones is a Great Leader

Throughout 2022, Jones could be seen in plain view expressing his frustration at the struggles of the Patriots offense. While some claimed it was a bad thing, his teammates didn’t have a problem with the outbursts.

Matthew Judon was asked about Jones expressing his frustration on the field and he said that he didn’t have a problem with it.

“I think everybody sees that and they be like, ‘Oh, he’s showing frustration or he’s showing youth’ or whatever,” Judon said. “No, he’s just being emotional. He wants to win. He loves to win. He’s been winning his whole life, and he’s showing the passion that he has for the game. Some people take that as a negative thing and criticize him about it. We take it as a positive. We say, ‘This young man wants to win this bad that he’s showing his frustrations.’

“Now, we’ve got to tame it sometimes, and we’ve got to understand how to speak and understand when we can do that and stuff like that, but he’s young. It’s his second year,” Judon added. “First year, he had a lot of success. Last year, he didn’t have as much success, and you just saw it. It’s not that he’s a bad guy or he’s a bad leader. He actually is a great guy and a great leader and a great teammate. But he was just frustrated sometimes, and that’s OK as a football player because we know you love the game.”

Jones has the support of his teammates but there is no doubt that 2023 will be an important year for the quarterback. If he underperforms once again, New England will have to seriously consider his role moving forward.