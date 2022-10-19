Patriots Sign Former Ravens WR

Injuries suck, but NFL teams must move quickly to fill the gaps created when players go down. On Wednesday, the New England Patriots signed veteran wide receiver Raleigh Webb.

While WR is Webb’s primary line-of-scrimmage position, his chief usage in the NFL has been as a special-teamer. There was a void with the Patriots losing Cody Davis to a season-ending knee injury in Sunday’s Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns.

The Patriots filled it by bringing Webb in as New England signed him off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.

Davis had been one of the Patriots’ top special-teams performers. Since signing with the team in 2020, Davis has missed just four games. He recorded 30 tackles during that time. With Davis gone for the season, the Patriots went looking for another athletic player who has shown the ability to make an impact on special teams

Raleigh Webb’s NFL History

The 24-year-old Webb doesn’t have a resume that compares to the one Davis put together as a core special-teamer since he came into the NFL back in 2013. However, the Ravens played the rookie on special teams during their Week 2 and 3 contests (the latter was in Foxborough against the Patriots).

Bill Belichick and Co. apparently saw something they liked about the young man and decided to poach him from the Ravens’ practice squad. The Ravens had originally signed Webb as an undrafted free agent in May. He was waived in August but signed to the practice squad shortly after. The Ravens elevated Webb for their Week 2 loss against the Miami Dolphins and again the following week against the Patriots.

At 6-foot-2, 213 pounds, Webb has good size for special teams and the wide receiver position. He played college football at The Citadel where he was an academic All-American and did a little bit of everything on the football field.

In 2021, he played in and started all 11 of his school’s games. He made 25 receptions for 536 yards and 3 TDs. He also carried the ball five times for 85 yards and 2 TDs. He’s shown solid speed with the ability to score on some splash plays, including a 72-yard and 80-yard TD run during his senior years. While playing special teams, Webb recording eight tackles. Could he be yet another diamond in the rough the Patriots have uncovered?

Who Starts at QB For the Patriots Vs. the Bears on Monday Night?

While Webb’s signing is news strictly for the most hardcore members of Patriots Nation, almost everyone is interested in knowing who will get the start at quarterback.

It seems as though Mac Jones has a chance to be healthy enough to play on Monday night against the Chicago Bears. However, with Bailey Zappe riding a two-game win streak and looking better with each week in the process, the Patriots may be in the midst of a full-fledged quarterback controversy.

Will Bill Belichick stick with the hot hand, or will he give Jones a chance to prove he can run the offense as smoothly as Zappe has in wins over the Detroit Lions and Browns?

That’s the biggest story to follow throughout the week and the weekend leading up to the Week 7 clash.