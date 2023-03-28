Rapper Texts Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Interesting Lamar Jackson Tidbit

An unexpected source has informed the New England Patriots and owner Robert Kraft that Lamar Jackson wants to call Gillette Stadium home.

While speaking at the owner’s meetings on Monday, Kraft informed reporters that rapper Meek Mill had texted him informing the Patriots owner that Jackson wanted to play for the Patriots. Kraft replied by saying that it was Bill Belichick’s decision.

Jackson took to Twitter on Monday, March 27 to send a message to his fans along with informing the world that he had requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens.

“I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me,” Jackson tweeted. “All of you are amazing and I appreciate y’all so much. I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me. Let me personally answer your questions in regards to my future plans. As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl. You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I.

“No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland,” Jackson added.

New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick Refused to Comment on Lamar Jackson

While Kraft had no problems talking about Jackson, the Patriots head coach wasn’t on the same page. Belichick spoke with the media at the owner’s meetings and was asked about Jackson but he didn’t want to talk about the quarterback.

“I’m not going to talk about players on any other team,” Belichick said.

When alerted that Jackson is a free agent, Belichick still replied that he wouldn’t talk about the quarterback “period.”

Question: Do you envision a scenario where the Patriots would pursue Lamar Jackson, who has been assigned the non-exclusive franchise tag? Bill Belichick: "I'm not going to talk about players on any other team." Question/statement: He's a free agent. BB: "Period." — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 27, 2023

New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Still Has Faith In Bill Belichick

While New England has struggled in recent years – including missing the playoffs in 2022 – Kraft expressed his confidence in the Patriots head coach.

“Look, I think Bill is exceptional at what he does,” Kraft said. “And I’ve given him the freedom to make the choices and do the things that need to be done. And his football intellect and knowledge is unparalleled from what I’ve seen. Just, when you talk to him, the small things, analytically, that he looks at. But in the end, this is a business. You either execute and win or you don’t. That’s where we’re at. We’re in a transition phase. I think we’ve made some moves this year that I’m personally comfortable with. And I still believe in Bill.”

The Patriots owner also added that he hopes to see Belichick break Don Shula’s all-time wins record while in New England. The head coach will enter the 2023 season needing 18 wins to tie Shula’s mark of 357 wins per Pro Football Reference.