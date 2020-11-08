Patriots Rookie Has Shot to Pull Off Rare Feat on Monday

The New England Patriots have been ravaged by injuries and health situations. The latest might bring about a rarity in today’s game on Monday.

Rashod Berry Could Play Both Sides of the Ball

The Patriots held on to undrafted rookie Rashod Berry because of his upside and versatility. It appears he might get a chance to show off the latter on Monday night when he’s expected to make his NFL debut.

The Patriots have activated Berry ahead of the clash with the New York Jets, and per CLNS’ Evan Lazar, there is a chance he could see time on both sides of the ball.

There’s a chance that #Patriots rookie Rashod Berry could play both ways on Monday night. The Pats are mighty thin at TE and DE depending on who is healthy enough to play, and Berry has a history at both positions. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) November 7, 2020

At Ohio State, Berry had 17 receptions for four touchdowns throughout his collegiate career. He played most of his time as a tight end in Columbus, but as a freshman, Berry recorded seven tackles for the Buckeyes.

It’s more likely the Patriots play him at tight end than on defense, but this is still interesting enough to mention.

Patriots Injury Report

How did we get here?

The Patriots have a whopping 17 players on the injury report.

Rookie tight end Devin Asiasi is out for personal reasons. Fellow rookie Dalton Keene was a limited participant in Friday’s practice as was starter Ryan Izzo. With no one completely healthy, expect Berry to get a look.

