No. 1 Receiver ‘Ready to get it going’ in New England

he New England Patriots trading for DeVante Parker offers the wideout an opportunity to revitalize his career and he isn’t taking that for granted.

A short video was posted on the Patriots’ Twitter page and fans got to hear from New England’s new receiver for the first time.

“I’m very excited. I’m just blessed that they gave me a chance, that they gave me an opportunity just to come out and help the team in whatever way I can,” Parker said. “I appreciate the fans for all their support. I’m just looking forward to it. Ready to get it going.”

Parker is stepping into a quality situation. Besides getting to be coached by Bill Belichick, QB Mac Jones is coming off a quality rookie season where he threw for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

The Patriots also boast a strong group of pass catchers with Parker joining Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne. Meyers caught 83 passes for 866 yards and two touchdowns while Bourner racked up 55 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns.

With such a quality group of receivers, Parker will be looking to bounce back after an unfortunate 2021 season. The 29-year-old finished the year with only 40 catches for 515 yards and two touchdowns, down from 2020 when he secured 63 catches for 793 yards and four touchdowns.

Parker Already Getting to Work With Patriots

Even though Parker was just recently acquired, he is hitting the ground running. On Wednesday he met up with Jones, Bourne, Meyers, and other Patriots teammates for a throwing session down in Florida.

Besides getting to build chemistry with his new teammates, getting to work with Jones is important heading into 2022. With Jones entering his crucial second season in the NFL, all eyes will be on the quarterback as fans hope to see him elevate to the next tier of NFL QB’s.

This is also expected to be a tough season for the Patriots. J.C. Jackson is no longer on the team and New England has one of the most difficult schedules in the NFL.

The Patriots are Taking a Chance

New England is taking on some risk with the acquisition of Parker. He wasn’t the No. 1 receiver with the Dolphins anymore with the emergence of Jaylen Waddle.

Now with the Patriots, Parker will be expected to perform week in and week out. He will be Jones’ top target and the key to unlocking New England’s offense.

Parker is three years removed from his best season in the NFL. He broke out in 2019 when he had 72 catches for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns. The Patriots will be banking on him being able to perform to a similar level. At 29 years old, it’s not impossible but it would take a lot to see him near double-digit touchdowns and over 1,000 yards. New England hasn’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since 2019.

2022 will be an interesting season for Patriots fans. If Parker is able to perform at a high level and work well with Mac Jones, New England might be able to surprise some fans and perform above expectations.