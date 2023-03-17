Patriots Veteran Recruiting Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy as WR Rumors Persist

While the New England Patriots have replaced Jakobi Meyers with the acquisition of JuJu Smith-Schuster, the organization is still looking to improve their group of pass catchers.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, New England has been in discussions with the Denver Broncos about a trade that would have the Patriots acquire Jerry Jeudy.

Sources: The Patriots have called about DeAndre Hopkins and Jerry Jeudy. They also attended Odell Beckham Jr.'s workout last week in Arizona. They're in the WR market, but the price point remains a key component. @TheAthletic — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 15, 2023

Howe’s report was followed up by Benjamin Allbright of Denver’s KOA-FM who confirmed that New England was among the teams inquiring about Jeudy.

“Source confirms multiple teams have called inquiring about WR Jerry Jeudy,” Allbright tweeted. “Price tag remains high. Team asking for 1st or high 2nd + player. NE, Cle and Dal (who was interested at trade deadline last year) among others inquiring.”

Source confirms multiple teams have called inquiring about WR Jerry Jeudy. Price tag remains high. Team asking for 1st or high 2nd + player. NE, Cle and Dal (who was interested at trade deadline last year) among others inquiring. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 16, 2023

While the price is high, Jeudy would bring massive improvements to New England’s offense. In 2022, Jeudy racked up 67 receptions for 972 yards and six touchdowns per Pro Football Reference. In his career, the wide receiver has tallied 157 receptions for 2,295 yards, and nine touchdowns.

At just 23 years old, Jeudy could be a long-term solution at wide receiver. He hasn’t even entered the prime of his career and has a lot more playing time left in him compared to DeAndre Hopkins, who New England is also rumored to be interested in as reported by Howe.

Patriots LB Mack Wilson Trying to Recruit WR Jerry Jeudy

It also seems clear that players in New England would love to have Jeudy on the roster. Linebacker Mack Wilson, who signed a new one-year, $2.2 million deal with the Patriots on March 16 according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, tweeted at Jeudy one day later, saying that he would “look good” in a Patriots uniform.

Aye lil bro @jerryjeudy 🥹 you’ll look good in that @Patriots blue, red & white! — Mack Wilson Sr. (@MackWilSr) March 16, 2023

In Wilson’s first season with New England, he tallied 36 tackles and 1.5 sacks per Pro Football Reference. Bill Belichick was a big fan of Wilson’s athleticism when speaking about the linebacker during the 2022 season.

“He’s fast. He’s very athletic,” Belichick said. “He gets to a lot of plays. One of the faster linebackers that we’ve had, and then probably around the league to tell you the truth. He gets to a lot of plays. So, it’s a big advantage. You know some of those perimeters, those catch and runs or outside plays. It’s definitely a strength of his. He’s a contact player. He’s had some explosive hits on runners and on blockers. He brings a level of physicality that’s good.”

Recently Signed TE Mike Gesicki Is a Fan of New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator Bill O’Brien

The Patriots signed Mike Gesicki on Friday, March 17 and the move makes even more sense when you realize that the tight end is an admirer of New England’s offensive coordinator, Bill O’Brien. Gesicki and O’Brien reunited at the 2018 Senior Bowl.

“It was cool meeting with Coach O’Brien,” Gesicki told Poorman at the time. “Obviously, I had the opportunity to get to know him during the recruiting process, and committed to him, and had those meetings back when I was in high school.

“The meeting this week was a little different. He’s still the same guy, nothing has changed with that. I already had that previous relationship.”