ESPN Analyst Has Strong Words For Tom Brady and Bill Belichick

If you think Cam Newton is getting a ton of criticism of late, he’s not the only one. It seems almost everyone is taking shots at Bill Belichick these days.

The usually Teflon-protected legend has been in several analysts’ crosshairs.

ESPN analyst and New England Patriots long-time AFC East rival Rex Ryan took an opportunity to take a shot at Bill Belichick while pouring gasoline on the fiery debate about who was more responsible for the Pats dynasty, Belichick or the now-departed Tom Brady.

Rex Ryan Has No Chill

Ryan is clearly still carrying a grudge against Belichick and the Patriots that comes from years of futility against the team. Ryan was a Patriots rival from 2009-16 when he was the head coach of the New York Jets (09-14) and the Buffalo Bills (15-16).

Including the one postseason meeting between a Ryan-coached team and the Patriots, the current ESPN analyst had a record of 5-12. That much losing can create some bitterness. Earlier this year, Ryan tried to soil Belichick’s legacy while also insulting his former quarterback Geno Smith in the process.

Ryan said:

“Let’s give him Geno Smith. Let’s give him whoever, and let’s see how many Super Bowls he would have won.”

Clearly, Belichick is living rent-free in Ryan’s head.

Other Former Rivals Are Pointing to Brady over Belichick

While Ryan’s comments are relatively easy to dismiss, we can’t ignore the fact that criticism for Belichick seems to be coming in at an alarming clip.

Whether it’s questioning his drafting or his lack of development for players on offense, or even the usage of current young players like Chase Winovich, people are coming for Belichick. That’s definitely a new thing.

The Only Way to Quiet the Critics

Newton said this recently during the post-game interview following the Patriots’ heartbreaking 24-21 loss to the Bills on Sunday. The NFL is not a what-have-you-done league, it’s a what-have-you-done-lately league. That concept doesn’t just apply to players, it’s even for indisputable legends like Belichick.

Over the years, Belichick and the Patriots have broken many hearts and wills. It’s to be expected the players and coaches on the business end of those results would take the opportunity to kick The Hoodie while he’s down.

The best way for Belichick to silence them all is to lead his team to success in the second half of the season. All that starts on Monday night when the Patriots travel to the Big Apple to face the win-less Jets.

A win is a win and Belichick and the Patriots could use one.

