Patriots Second-Year Prospect Predicted to Have Breakout Season

The New England Patriots still have Damien Harris and James White on their roster. They also drafted Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr. in the 2022 NFL Draft at running back. However, the player at that position getting the most hype heading into the 2022 season is second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

In an article written by Pro Football Focus’ Jarad Evans that focused on Stevenson’s potential fantasy football impact, the 24-year-old’s real-world football impact is easy to see.

Evans sees Stevenson as a player who is ready for a breakout season–even if Harris is healthy.

An Injury to Damien Harris Could Lead to More Touches For Rhamondre Stevenson

Harris will almost certainly head into training camp as the Patriots’ starting running back. He’s coming off a season that saw him rush for 929 yards and 15 TDs. He’s a good bet to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in 2022 if he’s health for most of the season.

With Harris, that’s a noteworthy “if.” Over the past two seasons, Harris has missed eight games and he’s appeared on the Patriots’ injured list several other weeks of the regular season.

If that happens in 2022 and Stevenson stays healthier, it’s possible the second-year pro could not only step into a bigger role as Harris’ injury replacement, but there may even be a more permanent change.

Stevenson isn’t just a nimble, bruising back good at running between the tackles. He’s also a solid receiver out of the backfield, and that’s an area he is working to become even more effective.

Rhamondre Stevenson is working to become a complete running back pic.twitter.com/iPVZwn9QsG — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) June 8, 2022

In 2022, Harris had 18 receptions for 132 yards on 21 targets. Stevenson had 14 catches for 123 yards on 18 targets. Those numbers are very close, but Stevenson would seemingly have a higher ceiling in that area.

Rhamondre Stevenson Can Still Break Out as the Second RB

Because of Stevenson’s ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, he may more resemble a three-down back than Harris. If New England can get that sort of versatility out of Stevenson, he may not need Harris to take a step back or to fall victim to an injury for him to have his breakout season.

Harris and Stevenson could co-exist and thrive in a way similar to how the Cleveland Browns have found ways to keep both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt as major weapons in their running and passing games.

Hunt missed 9 games in 2021, but in 2020, he and Chubb combined for 1,908 rushing yards and 18 TDs. Hunt was the more effective receiver as he tallied 38 receptions for 304 yards and 5 TDs. Chubb added 16 receptions for 150 yards.

If that’s the kind of production the Patriots can get out of Harris and Stevenson, Bill Belichick would likely be elated. In any case, a healthy and active Stevenson is a good choice for your fantasy team and a nice weapon to have if you’re simply a Patriots fan.

