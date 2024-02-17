Patriots’ RB Wants Feature Back Role Under New Offensive Coordinator

A new chapter has begun in Foxborough, and New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is eager to embrace a pivotal role under the guidance of head coach Jerod Mayo and new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

“I want to be the featured back for the Patriots,” Stevenson recently said in a sit down with Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe. Throughout his time with the Patriots, Stevenson has shared the backfield with Damien Harris, James White, and Ezekiel Elliott.

Here are some first half highlights. Rhamondre Stevenson with a huge third down conversion ‼️ @dreeday32 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/YRH4b9kKUy — New England Patriots (@Pats_jmc2074) November 20, 2022

“The guys I split with — Damien, Zeke — they would say the same thing,” Stevenson said to Yang. “The importance of being in the game and getting the hang of the game, just drive after the drive — not one drive on, one drive off. You can’t get hot like that. All running backs know that. You can’t really get hot like that.”

A Setback For Stevenson in 2023

Stevenson’s recent season was marred by setbacks, culminating in a stint on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. Across 12 games, the running back amassed 619 yards on 156 carries, finding the end zone four times. His yards per carry average dipped from 5.0 in 2022 to 4.0 in 2023. In the midst of a turbulent New England offense, Stevenson’s involvement in the passing game dwindled, tallying 38 receptions for 238 yards without a touchdown.

While injuries were a factor, Stevenson’s reduced usage on third downs was a surprise after excelling in that role in 2022 following James White’s retirement.

“I love playing all three downs,” Stevenson told Yang. “Playing running back on third down is totally different from first and second down. It’s a totally different position. You have to pick up the blitz, run your route, keep the quarterback safe — there’s a lot that goes into it. But when you do it right, it’s like an accomplishment.”

Stevenson aspires to be a workhorse back, a feat he has yet to realize fully in his tenure with the Patriots. Following a 1,000-yard season in 2022, his workload decreased from 210 to 156 carries due to a five-game absence prompted by injury in 2023.

Rhamondre Stevenson all-pro season is coming to a football stadium near you in 2024 🍿 pic.twitter.com/zAHp3otQCo — Boston Cream 🍩 (@itsbostoncream) February 16, 2024

He concluded the 2023 season with 619 yards and four touchdowns, with his yards-per-carry average dipping to 4.0 from 5.0 the previous year. While his attempts per game slightly increased from 12.4 to 13.0, a high ankle sprain forced Stevenson onto the season-ending injured reserve list.

In the sitdown, Stevenson told Yang he feels “great” two months after suffering his ankle injury against the Chargers.

New OC Van Pelt Plans to Run the Ball

New Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt comes from a run-heavy offense in Cleveland, and he’s made it clear he intends to do the same in New England. Van Pelt recently sat with Patriots.com to film a short segment on his philosophy and outlook on 2024, and he stressed the importance of the run game in the NFL. “I think running the ball in this league wins games, wins championships, being able to do that late into the season,” Van Pelt said in the 1-on-1 interview.

“Running the football in this league wins games, wins championships.” Music to Rhamondre Stevenson’s ears https://t.co/vOwIhOLKKV — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) February 14, 2024

Van Pelt was in charge of the offense for four seasons in Cleveland, and the Browns ranked in the top six in rushing in the NFL in three of four years, per stats on Teamrankings.com. They ranked 12th in 2023, mainly due to the injury of feature back Nick Chubb.

Will Stevenson Get His Wish in 2024?

Beyond football considerations, Stevenson’s desire for a prominent role may also be influenced by contractual factors. Entering the final year of his contract, the chance to deliver standout performances could bolster his prospects for securing a second contract, whether with New England or elsewhere. Everyone in New England knows that former head coach and GM Bill Belichick wasn’t a fan of extending RBs to a second contract, but things may be different in New England now.

With Ezekiel Elliott’s future uncertain as a free agent, Stevenson emerges as the most seasoned running back on the roster. While New England still boasts Kevin Harris, JaMycal Hasty, and Ke’Shawn Vaughn, who are under contract, Stevenson is determined to showcase his ability to be a featured back in this pivotal contract year. Still, many believe the Patriots will add to the backfield in free agency and lean more towards a RB tandem instead of leaning on a featured back type of role.

“I definitely don’t want to be just the only running back,” Stevenson said. “I definitely want Kevin to get in. I definitely want things to happen. But I kind of want to take the charge.”

Whether he’s given a feature-back role or goes more to a lead-back role in a tandem or duo backfield, you have to believe that Rhamondre Stevenson needs to get back to his 2022 form if the Patriots plan on revamping this offense in 2024.