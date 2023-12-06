Rhamondre Stevenson Injury Opens Way for Patriots ‘Battering Ram’ RB

Before the New England Patriots selected Kevin Harris in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft, his profile at NFL.com called him, a “battering ram,” who creates contact, doesn’t fumble and is packed with, “tackle-breaking talent.” With the Rhamondre Stevenson injury—he will miss several weeks with a high ankle sprain—sapping the run game the Patriots should get another look at Harris.

Stevenson suffered the injury on Sunday in the woeful loss to the Chargers, a tough break for a team that has little else to rely on when it comes to consistent offense. Stevenson had posted 91.0 yards per game in his previous three weeks entering the game against Los Angeles, in which he gained 39 yards on nine carries.

Ezekiel Elliott will pick up the slack, for the most part. But the Patriots have two interesting and very different options behind him—27-year-old journeyman third-down back JaMycal Hasty and Harris, who got a brief look over five games last season, with 18 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown.

At just 23 years old and on a one-year minimum contract ($216,000), Harris has been a practice-squadder this year but could get an opportunity to establish himself in the NFL.

Rhamondre Stevenson Injury Saps Offense

No doubt, the Rhamondre Stevenson injury was difficult for the already inept Patriots offense, which was shut out on Sunday by the Chargers and has tallied just 13 points in the last three weeks. Somehow, this team will be in front of a national TV audience on Thursday night against the Steelers, a team that will be starting Mitch Trubisky after losing quarterback Kenny Pickett to an injury in their loss to Arizona.

The over/under for that one is, incredibly, a measly 30.5 points.

Speaking on Rhamondre Stevenson’s injury ahead of Thursday’s game, Elliott was sympathetic: “It’s tough, it’s tough to see guys go down. I know it’s part of the sport but I mean, Rhamondre has been very, very good for us this year, in the pass game and running game and you just hate to see one of your brothers go down.”

23-Year-Old Kevin Harris Getting Another Shot?

But Patriots tight end Hunter Henry, one of the team’s captains, at least tried to put a positive spin on the Rhamondre Stevenson injury. He pointed out that JaMycal Hasty or Kevin Harris could benefit. Harris did have eight carries and 26 yards with a touchdown in his best game last year, and made one start.

“It’s tough,” Henry said on Tuesday in his call with reporters, per NESN.com. “Rhamondre obviously is a great back, a great guy to have in the locker room. (His injury) was tough to see, especially early in the game. I wish him well, wish him the best with whatever’s next with that.

“But this league is always about that next man up. It’s another opportunity. Obviously, Zeke’s done a lot in this league. He has a pedigree, and he’s shown a lot, even this year. But it’s another opportunity for the other guys — JaMycal, maybe Kevin Harris — other guys to kind of step up and get more limelight, more opportunity.”