Patriots Legend Believes Young Pass Rusher ‘Has all the Tools’

W

hile most of the NFL is relaxing after a long and difficult 2022 NFL season, one member of the New England Patriots isn’t wasting time as he looks to recover after a disappointing year.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that Christian Barmore is working out in Foxboro.

“Most Patriots coaches were at college all-star games last week in Las Vegas and Mobile, Alabama, while many players have returned to their offseason homes and warmer climates, giving their bodies a chance to heal from the grind of the 17-game NFL season,” Reiss wrote.

“So it’s a quieter time around Gillette Stadium, which made defensive tackle Christian Barmore’s presence in Foxborough to kickstart his 2023 offseason workout regimen stand out more than it would have otherwise,” Reiss added.

Barmore struggled in 2022, missing a chunk of the season due to injuries. The pass rusher only appeared in 10 games and tallied 23 tackles and 2.5 sacks per Pro Football Reference.

Richard Seymour Has Faith In Christian Barnmore

While Barmore struggled in 2022, a Patriots legend believes in the pass rusher. Reiss spoke with Richard Seymour and the Pro Football Hall of Famer had plenty of praise for Barmore.

“He has all the tools: big, strong, explosive.” Seymour said.

“He [also] has good versatility for any scheme. Quick off the snap and difficult to cut off in the run game. Plays with a lot of effort and toughness. If he continues down this path, he could be a premier defensive lineman for years to come.”

Seymour had a truly amazing career with the Patriots. He went to seven Pro Bowls and was also named an All-Pro three times. Seymour also has three Super Bowl rings on his resume.

Patrick Mahoney Believes That Tom Brady is the Greatest of All Time

With Kansas City Chiefs once again making it back to the Super Bowl, NFL fans are wondering if Mahomes might surpass Brady. According to Mahomes, Brady is still the greatest of all time.

The Kansas City quarterback appeared on “First Things First” and was asked about Brady.

“He has the Jordan in him — that will to win and that will to be the best,” Mahomes said. “I think that’s what makes Tom so great. Even though he might not have the best arm or the best mobility, he’s still really good at both of those things and moving within the pocket and arm strength. And then his will to bring his teammates along is special. And his will to be great and be the best is special.”

“That’s something that whenever I talk to Tom I try to learn as much as possible. He’s more than willing to give me some advice, which I think is pretty cool because he is the GOAT and someone I want to try and chase. But I know it’s a long ways away for me and I have to just continue to win football games,” Mahomes added.

If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, it will be Mahomes’ second of his NFL career. With Brady boasting seven Super Bowl rings, the young quarterback will still have some work to do.