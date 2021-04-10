Patriots Could Be a Suitor for Future Hall-of-Famer

The New England Patriots have done a ton of work shoring up their roster on both sides of the ball, but there’s a chance for one more splash move on defense.

Future Hall-of-Famer, 5-Time Pro-Bowler, 3-Time All-Pro, and Super Bowl champion Richard Sherman is still unsigned, and he could be an option for the Patriots, who may have some depth issues at corner.

On a recent interview with Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports, Sherman said he doesn’t expect to be back with the San Francisco 49ers, though he’d like to remain with the team.

Sherman sees the situation’s business aspect and imagines he’ll be one of the odd men out.

During an interview on the Cris Collinsworth podcast featuring Richard Sherman, the latter said he doesn’t expect to sign with anyone until after the NFL Draft, which runs from April 29-May 1.

“Well, apparently we got to wait ’til the draft happens before anything else shakes out, because everybody has their hopes and dreams in the draft, which is understandable,” said Sherman. “You turn 33, and then it’s like, ‘We’ll wait until we get a young pup; and if we can’t get a young pup, we’ll take an old fool.’ So that’s where we’re sitting.”

Sherman turned 33 on March 30, and he’s heading toward what will be the 11th year of his career. He’s been one of the best cornerbacks of his generation, and this wouldn’t be the first time the Patriots showed an interest in acquiring him.

Patriots Were Reportedly Interested in Sherman in 2017

Per a report from Patriots.com’s Andy Hart, the Seattle Seahawks put Sherman on the trade block, and New England had an interest. The Patriots instead signed Stephon Gilmore to a free-agent deal to plug their need for a No.1 corner.

Seattle released Sherman in 2018, and he signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the 49ers. Things worked out well for the Patriots with Gilmore. He won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, and despite injuries and some falloff in 2020, he made the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his career.

Sherman was solid for the Niners in helping them reach the Super Bowl in 2019; it was the third time he’s played for the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Again, Gilmore’s situation and Sherman may be somewhat connected.

Patriots May Be Choosing Again Between Stephon Gilmore and Richard Sherman

The Patriots have to decide on Gilmore sooner rather than later. He’s heading into an underpaid season at $7.6 million, per Spotrac, and the Patriots may need to extend or trade him before Week 1.

Gilmore has made it clear he’d like to return, but the Patriots could potentially sign Sherman for a contract that is cheaper than the one needed to secure Gilmore for another two years.

On the alternative side, the Patriots could also draft a cornerback at No. 15, who they can start immediately. Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley, Alabama’s Patrick Surtain Jr., and South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn are all possibilities.

In any case, keep an eye on Sherman’s status shortly after the NFL draft.