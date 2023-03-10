Patriots Legend Believes Team ‘Needs’ DeAndre Hopkins

The New England Patriots passing game needs to improve in 2023 and one former player believes that they need to get DeAndre Hopkins.

Appearing on NESN, Rob Gronkowski called on the team to acquire the All-Pro wide receiver.

“In order for them to make the playoffs, I think the Patriots need to go out and get a wide receiver,” Gronkowski told NESN. “They need a guy like DeAndre Hopkins. The defense is very, very solid. And that offense can improve from whatever it was last season with Bill O’Brien having full control of the offense.

“They need that No. 1 wide receiver and should probably add a playmaker in the draft,” Gronkowski added.

Hopkins would instantly improve New England’s group of wide receivers and pass catchers. In a season where he only played nine games due to a suspension, Hopkins was still able to tally 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns per Pro Football Reference.

New England Patriots Insider Says a Trade to Acquire DeAndre Hopkins is “Reasonable”

Gronkowski isn’t the only person who is high on a Hopkins trade. Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard recently said on his podcast that there’s a reasonable chance that Hopkins ends up in New England.

“I think there’s a reasonable chance that it could be the Patriots that he’s dealt to,” Bedard said. “I mean, I’m not reporting anything. But like you look at the parameters, it’s leaked out that the Cardinals have parameters of the deal and from what I understand it means that they have multiple offers and they know what the ballpark is. And the talk is like a second-round pick and then a conditional pick. That’s a Patriots deal. That’s the type of Patriots’ deal that they do all the time.”

With Jakobi Meyers hitting free agency, New England will need to find a top wide receiver if they are unable to bring back Meyers. Hopkins more than fits the bill.

Rob Gronkowski Excited About Addition of Bill O’Brien

The Patriots legend also discussed the addition of Bill O’Brien as the offensive coordinator ahead of the 2023 season when appearing on NESN. Gronkowski believes that O’Brien will simplify things for quarterback Mac Jones.

“He’ll simplify the offense to make it make sense for Mac,” Gronkowski said. “They spent time together at Alabama, so they understand each other and the system. Billy O will help break down the defenses to simply everything so Mac can step up to the line, point out the Mike linebacker and fully understand the scheme they’re working against.

“Billy O is also great at putting guys in the best possible positions to succeed,” he added. “He brings that passion and fire to the table and he does a great job at connecting with the players in the meeting rooms. Guys are ready to go from the meetings to the field and have that excitement to get out there and play ball.”

Jones struggled in his second season in the NFL. He threw for less than 3,000 yards and also had 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions per Pro Football Reference.