Former Patriots Game Changer Possibly Retiring: Rumor

A

fter retiring from the New England Patriots in 2019, Rob Gronkowski might be retiring once again ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Gronkowski retired after a mediocre performance by his standards in the 2018 season. The tight end had 47 catches for 682 yards and three touchdowns.

The tight end sat out the 2019 season but decided to link up with his pal Tom Brady who was now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The move seemingly paid off as Gronkowski was able to win another Super Bowl in his first season back in the NFL.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

But now it seems like Gronkowski’s playing days really could be over. Leonard Fournette asked fans on Twitter and Instagram how many people will be wearing his jersey in the stands this year?

“I need answers,” Fournette captioned the post.

Gronkowski said that he would wear Fournette’s jersey in the stands.

“I’ll represent a 7 jersey in the stands for ya!” Gronkowski stated.

A Future Hall of Famer

If this really is it for Gronkowski, he will leave the game with quite the resume. The tight end has 621 receptions, 9,286 yards, and 92 touchdowns to his name.

Gronkowski has garnered plenty of accolades over his 11-year career. He went to the Pro Bowl five times and was a four-time All-Pro. The tight end was also named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-2010 team.

Gronkowski won four Super Bowls throughout his career and was the 2014 Comeback Player of the Year. Ending up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame seems all but certain. It’s also quite possible that he ends up in the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Replacing a Legend

The Patriots have struggled to replace Gronkowski ever since he decided to retire. New England drafted Dalton Keene and Devin Asiasi in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The duo has struggled throughout their brief NFL careers. Asiasi has two career receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown. Keene put up a measly three receptions for 16 yards and has failed to reach the end zone in the NFL.

But the Patriots might have finally found their solution. Hunter Henry had a great debut season with New England in 2021. The tight end had 50 receptions for 603 yards and nine touchdowns. If Henry can find the end zone at a similar rate in 2022, Patriots fans will be more than happy.

There’s also a chance that New England once again has a two-headed monster at tight end, something they haven’t had since the beginning of Gronkowski’s career.

Along with Henry, the Patriots also acquire tight end Jonnu Smith in the 2021 offseason. Unfortunately for New England, Smith struggled more than Henry did. He was only able to record 28 catches for 294 yards and a touchdown.

But with a full season in New England under his belt, Smith will rejoin the team feeling much more comfortable with his surroundings as well as with his quarterback, Mac Jones. Patriots fans will hope that leads to more visits to the end zone for Smith in 2022.

The legacy that Gronkowski left in New England was almost untouchable and if he does decide to call it a career he is surely headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in due time.