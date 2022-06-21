Patriots Legend Retires But May Return in 2022 According to Agent

A

New England Patriots legend decided to end his NFL career (again) on Tuesday but still may come back in 2022.

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski decided to retire and not return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022.

Gronkowski played in 11 NFL seasons and racked up 621 receptions for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns. At six-feet six inches, the tight end redefined the position with his physical play and ability to run over opponents.

Jordan Schultz first reported the news and Gronkowski later put out a statement of his own, where he didn’t mention his time with the Patriots or the fans. In the statement, Gronkowski wrote about his dream job, and while he always wanted to be a football player, this time he had to choose a location.

“For that assignment though, we had to pick the location. So I wrote that I wanted to play in Tampa for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for many reasons, the sunny weather being #1. I completely forgot about writing this report until 2 years ago when I had the opportunity to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And let me tell ya, the journey in Tampa over the last 2 years has blown away what I originally wrote about in college, big time. And for this, I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team. I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field. The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my teammates and coaches for giving everything they had as well. From retirement, back to football and winning another championship and now back to chilling out, thank you to all. Buccaneers 🏴‍☠️ fans, the Krewe, without you guys, none of this is possible, all of ya brought it every game, thank you for all you do.”

This isn’t the first time that Gronkowski has decided to retire. He retired after the 2018 season in a move that would have meant that he spent his entire career with the Patriots.

But Gronkowski ended up coming out of retirement to play with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Gronkowski’s agent Drew Rosenhaus still believes that he could return this season.

“It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call,” Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter This is just my opinion but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season.”

How Did Gronkowski Perform in New England?

The tight end spent nine seasons in New England and established himself as a top tight end. Gronkowski tallied 521 receptions, 7,861 yards, and 79 touchdowns.

While with the Patriots, Gronkowski won three Super Bowls and was a four-time All-Pro. After returning from a knee injury that sidelined Gronkowski in 2013, the tight end was named Comeback Player of the Year in 2014.

Gronkowski came out of retirement after spending a single season on the sidelines. With Brady having departed to Tampa Bay, the tight end decided to join him and the move paid off. Gronkowski won another Super Bowl ring and added to his already impressive resume.

What Will Gronkowski’s Legacy be?

Gronkowski will forever be remembered for what he did to change the position. The argument will likely continue that he is the best tight end in NFL history.

But maybe there is still some chapters left in Gronkowski’s story and if Brady calls he could return to the sidelines once again.